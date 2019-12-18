Metz Bring Boundless Energy to The O2 Academy 05/12/19

Whilst half of Leeds were prepped and ready for the infamous IDLES, our print editor Jess McCarrick was eager to hear what their support Metz were serving up.

Metz graced the O2 Academy’s stage as the final support for punk band IDLES. Falling into the punk rock genre themselves, they were highly appreciated by all the buzzing fans waiting for the headline act. By the end of the set the crowd was accustomed to the heavy noise that – rather amazingly – the only three-man band could produce.

The energy level throughout the thirty-minute performance was unlike anything I’ve seen before, all members aggressively banging their heads and jumping around the stage for each song, not once dropping this enigmatic energy that buzzed around the venue. It was easy to observe the profound love they felt for their music and didn’t fall short within the performance at any point; if anything, it only improved.

Sweaty faced and spouting admiration, Alex Edkins – lead singer – stopped to thank the crowd and the other performers of the night, his Canadian accent received a thunderous applause. The crowd gradually started to stir as the powerful songs could evoke nothing but pure movement, beginning with nodding heads and trickling into the gentle rumblings of a mosh pit. The crowd was drawn into a close formation eager to hear the next sound expelled by the members.

Each song boomed around the room helping to create an atmosphere of anticipation to what was following, a perfect job done from the band whose sound carries with it an element comparable to IDLES, clear as to why they were sharing the stage with them. The perfect predecessor for what was to come, I’m sure the band gained a few fans that night thanks to the exceptional job they did not only warming the crowd but by their impressive talent as a band.

Jessica McCarrick

