Bombay Bicycle Club Set to Enchant O2 Academy, 25.01.2020

A decade on from their pivotal debut album, I Had The Blues But I Shook Them Loose, indie sweethearts Bombay Bicycle Club made an explosive return to music after their four year hiatus. With a smattering of celebratory ten year anniversary shows, the band begun to tease new music, with all signs pointing to a ground-breaking, long-awaited new album. Everything Else Has Gone Wrong sees the beloved band embrace a glowing nostalgia – lead single, ‘Eat, Sleep, Wake (Nothing But You’ is a progressive version of their old ventures, playing with achingly romantic lyrics and a gloriously fuzzy riff. Frontman Jack Steadman declared their latest album “an album for anyone who’s ever turned to music in a time of need” – magically intimate, this seems incredibly apparent.

Of course, after the success of their anniversary shows, it only seemed right for the band to follow their album with an extensive tour of the UK: landing right on our doorsteps on 25th January. Bombay Bicycle Club seem set to deliver an enigmatic, immersive set of favourites old and new, lifting their sold out crowd out of their winter blues and transporting them somewhere entirely ethereal.