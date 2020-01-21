Circuit: Peach’s New Project Connecting Clubbing with the Community

As part of its first major artist residency, Wire welcomes Peach, the Toronoto-via-London DJ and producer who blends pumping house with camp disco and sleazy electro.

Entitled ‘Circuit’, the 4-part project aims to connect with the local community via a series of listening sessions and panel discussions to accompany the club nights. These intimate sessions will take place in the afternoon, round the corner from Wire at the cosy bar-cum-record-shop Outlaw’s Yacht Club.

This Friday, Anna Peaker will take the reigns for the first listening session of the residency. A musician and visual artist from Leeds, Anna Peaker will bring an array of pleasant, ambient sounds.

Peach and special guests CCL and Club Fitness will then be hosting a discussion on eurocentrism in dance music before the trio take over Wire with local selector Alex T later in the evening.

The four events will take place throughout 2020, rounding off with a collaborative DJ workshop with Equaliser at the end of the year.

Check out Peach’s iconic live Boiler Room set here: https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=VZClzm3K__4



