Brudenell Groove presents – Reel Long Overdub: ZAKIA / Preview

This Saturday local Leeds legends Brudenell Groove debut a new and exciting venture, Reel Long Overdub! The new night will continue to fundraise for Leeds Asylum Seekers Support Network as well as act as a launch for the Reel Long Overdub record label. The new night and label will be highlighting the BG communities own music productions as well as venturing into DJ bookings for the very first time.

Warming up at Wharf Chambers will be BG members Andrew Kemp and Aletha followed by RLO’s first ever booking; the wonderful Zakia who currently presents a bi-weekly show on NTS. Expect a whole host of soulful selections that range from afrobeat, jazz, dub and groovy leftfield dance tunes.