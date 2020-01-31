2020 Oscars Nominations

Hosted by the charismatic Issa Rae and John Cho, the nominees for the 92nd Academy Awards were announced earlier this month in a livestream. They are as follows:

Supporting Actress









Kathy Bates in Richard Jewell

Laura Dern in Marriage Story

Scarlett Johansson in Jojo Rabbit

Florence Pugh in Little Women

Margot Robbie in Bombshell



Scarlett Johansson’s first-ever Oscar nomination after a busy career, and her most successful year yet.



Costume Design:

Sandy Powell and Christopher Peterson for The Irishman

Mayes C. Rubeo for Jojo Rabbit

Mark Bridges for Joker

Jacqueline Durran for Little Women

Arianne Phillips for Once Upon a Time…in Hollywood



Sound Mixing:

Gary Rydstrom, Tom Johnson, and Mark Ulano for Ad Astra

Paul Massey, David Giammarco, and Steven A. Morrow for Ford v Ferrari

Tom Ozanich, Dean Zupancic, and Tod Maitland for Joker

Mark Taylor and Stuart Wilson for 1917

Michael Minkler, Christian P. Minkler, and Mark Ulano for Once Upon a Time…in Hollywood



Sound Editing:

Donald Sylvester for Ford v Ferrari

Alan Robert Murray for Joker

Oliver Tarney and Rachael Tate for 1917

Wylie Stateman for Once Upon a Time…in Hollywood

Matthew Wood and David Acord for Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker



Original Score:

Hildur Guđnadóttir for Joker

Alexandre Desplat for Little Women

Randy Newman for Marriage Story

Thomas Newman for 1917

John Williams for Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker



Animated Short:

Dcera (Daughter) by Daria Kashcheeva

Hair Love by Matthew A. Cherry and Karen Rupert Toliver

Kitbull by Rosana Sullivan and Kathryn Hendrickson

Memorable by Bruno Collet and Jean-François le Corre

Sister by Siqi Song



Live Action Short:

Brotherhood by Meryam Joobeur and Maria Gracia Turgeon

Nefta Football Club by Yves Piat and Damien Megherbi

The Neighbour’s Window by Marshall Curry

Saria by Bryan Buckley and Matt LeFebvre

A Sister by Delphine Girard



Supporting Actor:









Tom Hanks in A Beautiful Day in the Neighbourhood

Anthony Hopkins in The Two Popes

Al Pacino in The Irishman

Joe Pesci in The Irishman

Brad Pitt in Once Upon a Time…in Hollywood



Documentary Feature:

American Factory by Steven Bognar, Julia Reichert, and Jeff Reichert

The Cave by Feras Fayyad, Kirstine Barfod, and Sigrid Dyekjær

The Edge of Democracy by Petra Costa, Joanna Natasegara, Shane Boris, and Tiago Pavan

For Sama by Waad al-Kateab and Edward Watts

Honeyland by Ljubo Stefanov, Tamara Kotevska and Atanas Georgiev



American Factory is one of the first projects to come from Higher Ground, the production company set up by Michelle and Barack Obama.



Documentary Short:

In the Absence by Yi Seung-Jun and Gary Byung-Seok Kam

Learning to Skateboard in a Warzone (if You’re a Girl) by Carol Dysinger and Elena Andreicheva

Life Overtakes Me by John Haptas and Kristine Samuelson

St. Louis Superman by Smriti Mundhra and Sami Khan

Walk Run Cha-Cha by Laura Mix and Colette Sandstedt



International Feature Film:









Corpus Christi from Poland

Honeyland from North Macedonia

Les Misérables from France

Pain and Glory from Spain

Parasite from South Korea



The category formerly known as foreign-language film has been renamed ‘international feature’ which better reflects the ever-growing market for a diverse cinema experience, with subtitles or dubbing.



Production Design:

Bob Shaw and Regina Graves for The Irishman

Ra Vincent and Nora Sopková for Jojo Rabbit

Dennis Gassner and Lee Sandales for 1917

Barbara Ling and Nancy Haigh for Once Upon a Time…in Hollywood

Lee Ha Jun and Cho Won Woo for Parasite



Film Editing:

Michael McCusker and Andrew Buckland for Ford v Ferrari

Thelma Schoonmaker for The Irishman

Tom Eagles for Jojo Rabbit

Jeff Groth for Joker

Yang Jinmo for Parasite



Cinematography:

Rodrigo Prieto for The Irishman

Lawrence Sher for Joker

Jarin Blaschke for The Lighthouse

Roger Deakins for 1917

Robert Richardson for Once Upon a Time…in Hollywood



Visual Effects:

Daniel DeLeeuw, Russell Earl, Matt Aitken, and Dan Sudick for Avengers: Endgame

Pablo Helman, Leandro Estebecorena, Nelson Sepulveda-Fauser, and Stephanie Grabli for The Irishman

Robert Legato, Adam Valdez, Andrew R. Jones, and Elliot Newman for The Lion King

Guillaume Rocheron, Greg Butler, and Dominic Tuohy for 1917

Roger Guyett, Neal Scanlan, Patrick Tubach, and Dominic Tuohy for Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker



Makeup and Hairstyling:

Kazu Hiro, Anne Morgan, and Vivian Baker for Bombshell

Nicki Ledermann and Kay Georgiou for Joker

Jeremy Woodhead for Judy

Paul Gooch, Arjen Tuiten, and David White for Maleficent: Mistress of Evil

Naomi Donne, Tristan Versluis, and Rebecca Cole for 1917



Animated Feature:

How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World by Dean DeBlois, Bradford Lewis, and Bonnie Arnold

I Lost my Body by Jérémy Clapin and Marc du Pontavice

Klaus by Sergio Pablos, Jinko Gotoh, and Marisa Román

Missing Link by Chris Butler, Arianne Sutner, and Travis Knight

Toy Story 4 by Josh Cooley, Mark Nielsen, and Jonas Rivera



Frozen II misses out on a nomination despite positive reviews.



Original Song:

‘I Can’t Let You Throw Yourself Away’ from Toy Story 4, music and lyrics by Randy Newman

‘(I’m Gonna) Love Me Again’ from Rocketman, music by Elton John, lyrics by Bernie Taupin

‘I’m Standing With You’ from Breakthrough, music and lyrics by Diane Warren

‘Into the Unknown’ from Frozen II, music and lyrics by Kristen Anderson-Lopez and Robert Lopez

‘Stand Up’ from Harriet, music and lyrics by Joshuah Brian Campbell and Cynthia Ervo



Cynthia Ervo becomes the only third person to receive acting and song nominations for the same film.



Adapted Screenplay:

By Steven Zaillian, The Irishman

By Taika Waititi, Jojo Rabbit

By Todd Phillips and Scott Silver, Joker

By Greta Gerwig, Little Women

By Anthony McCarten, The Two Popes



Original Screenplay:

By Rian Johnson, Knives Out

By Noah Baumbach, Marriage Story

By Sam Mendes and Krysty Wilson-Cairns, 1917

By Quentin Tarantino, Once Upon a Time…in Hollywood

By Bong Joon Ho and Han Jin Won, Parasite



Leading Actor:









Antonio Banderas in Pain and Glory

Leonardo DiCaprio in Once Upon a Time…in Hollywood

Adam Driver in Marriage Story

Joaquin Phoenix in Joker

Jonathan Pryce in The Two Popes



Leading Actress:









Cynthia Erivo in Harriet

Scarlett Johansson in Marriage Story

Saoirse Ronan in Little Women

Charlize Theron in Bombshell

Renée Zellweger in Judy



Fans were disappointed to not see Lupita N’yongo nominated in this category for her double role in Us.

Scarlett Johansson celebrates being nominated for both best leading and best supporting actress in her first time being nominated.



Directing:

Martin Scorcese for The Irishman

Todd Phillips for Joker

Sam Mendes for 1917

Quentin Tarantino for Once Upon a Time…in Hollywood

Bong Joon Ho for Parasite



Greta Gerwig faces yet another directing snub from the Academy, failing to be nominated for Lady Bird and now Little Women, both of which received nominations in several other categories.

Meanwhile, Martin Scorcese becomes the most-nominated living director, with 9 nominations so far.



Best Picture:

Ford v Ferrari

The Irishman

Jojo Rabbit

Joker

Little Women

Marriage Story

1917

Once Upon a Time…in Hollywood

Parasite

Rocketman, The King, Us, and many others failed to see any nominations (bar original song for Rocketman) leading fans to take to Twitter to voice their thoughts. For those who were nominated, however, it was joy all around. Florence Pugh gave credit to Little Women director Greta Gerwig for building her character Amy as ‘fun and apologetic’ as opposed to being the ‘literary enemy’, while Martin Scorcese said he was ‘honoured’ to be nominated for this ‘true labour of love’.

The 92nd Academy Awards are set for February 9th.

