2020 Oscars Nominations

Hosted by the charismatic Issa Rae and John Cho, the nominees for the 92nd Academy Awards were announced earlier this month in a livestream. They are as follows:
Supporting Actress
Kathy Bates in Richard Jewell
Laura Dern in Marriage Story
Scarlett Johansson in Jojo Rabbit
Florence Pugh in Little Women
Margot Robbie in Bombshell
Scarlett Johansson’s first-ever Oscar nomination after a busy career, and her most successful year yet.
Costume Design:
Sandy Powell and Christopher Peterson for The Irishman
Mayes C. Rubeo for Jojo Rabbit
Mark Bridges for Joker
Jacqueline Durran for Little Women
Arianne Phillips for Once Upon a Time…in Hollywood
Sound Mixing:
Gary Rydstrom, Tom Johnson, and Mark Ulano for Ad Astra
Paul Massey, David Giammarco, and Steven A. Morrow for Ford v Ferrari
Tom Ozanich, Dean Zupancic, and Tod Maitland for Joker
Mark Taylor and Stuart Wilson for 1917
Michael Minkler, Christian P. Minkler, and Mark Ulano for Once Upon a Time…in Hollywood
Sound Editing:
Donald Sylvester for Ford v Ferrari
Alan Robert Murray for Joker
Oliver Tarney and Rachael Tate for 1917
Wylie Stateman for Once Upon a Time…in Hollywood
Matthew Wood and David Acord for Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker
Original Score:
Hildur Guđnadóttir for Joker
Alexandre Desplat for Little Women
Randy Newman for Marriage Story
Thomas Newman for 1917
John Williams for Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker
Animated Short:
Dcera (Daughter) by Daria Kashcheeva
Hair Love by Matthew A. Cherry and Karen Rupert Toliver
Kitbull by Rosana Sullivan and Kathryn Hendrickson
Memorable by Bruno Collet and Jean-François le Corre
Sister by Siqi Song
Live Action Short:
Brotherhood by Meryam Joobeur and Maria Gracia Turgeon
Nefta Football Club by Yves Piat and Damien Megherbi
The Neighbour’s Window by Marshall Curry
Saria by Bryan Buckley and Matt LeFebvre
A Sister by Delphine Girard
Supporting Actor:
Tom Hanks in A Beautiful Day in the Neighbourhood
Anthony Hopkins in The Two Popes
Al Pacino in The Irishman
Joe Pesci in The Irishman
Brad Pitt in Once Upon a Time…in Hollywood
Documentary Feature:
American Factory by Steven Bognar, Julia Reichert, and Jeff Reichert
The Cave by Feras Fayyad, Kirstine Barfod, and Sigrid Dyekjær
The Edge of Democracy by Petra Costa, Joanna Natasegara, Shane Boris, and Tiago Pavan
For Sama by Waad al-Kateab and Edward Watts
Honeyland by Ljubo Stefanov, Tamara Kotevska and Atanas Georgiev
American Factory is one of the first projects to come from Higher Ground, the production company set up by Michelle and Barack Obama.
Documentary Short:
In the Absence by Yi Seung-Jun and Gary Byung-Seok Kam
Learning to Skateboard in a Warzone (if You’re a Girl) by Carol Dysinger and Elena Andreicheva
Life Overtakes Me by John Haptas and Kristine Samuelson
St. Louis Superman by Smriti Mundhra and Sami Khan
Walk Run Cha-Cha by Laura Mix and Colette Sandstedt
International Feature Film:
Corpus Christi from Poland
Honeyland from North Macedonia
Les Misérables from France
Pain and Glory from Spain
Parasite from South Korea
The category formerly known as foreign-language film has been renamed ‘international feature’ which better reflects the ever-growing market for a diverse cinema experience, with subtitles or dubbing.
Production Design:
Bob Shaw and Regina Graves for The Irishman
Ra Vincent and Nora Sopková for Jojo Rabbit
Dennis Gassner and Lee Sandales for 1917
Barbara Ling and Nancy Haigh for Once Upon a Time…in Hollywood
Lee Ha Jun and Cho Won Woo for Parasite
Film Editing:
Michael McCusker and Andrew Buckland for Ford v Ferrari
Thelma Schoonmaker for The Irishman
Tom Eagles for Jojo Rabbit
Jeff Groth for Joker
Yang Jinmo for Parasite
Cinematography:
Rodrigo Prieto for The Irishman
Lawrence Sher for Joker
Jarin Blaschke for The Lighthouse
Roger Deakins for 1917
Robert Richardson for Once Upon a Time…in Hollywood
Visual Effects:
Daniel DeLeeuw, Russell Earl, Matt Aitken, and Dan Sudick for Avengers: Endgame
Pablo Helman, Leandro Estebecorena, Nelson Sepulveda-Fauser, and Stephanie Grabli for The Irishman
Robert Legato, Adam Valdez, Andrew R. Jones, and Elliot Newman for The Lion King
Guillaume Rocheron, Greg Butler, and Dominic Tuohy for 1917
Roger Guyett, Neal Scanlan, Patrick Tubach, and Dominic Tuohy for Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker
Makeup and Hairstyling:
Kazu Hiro, Anne Morgan, and Vivian Baker for Bombshell
Nicki Ledermann and Kay Georgiou for Joker
Jeremy Woodhead for Judy
Paul Gooch, Arjen Tuiten, and David White for Maleficent: Mistress of Evil
Naomi Donne, Tristan Versluis, and Rebecca Cole for 1917
Animated Feature:
How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World by Dean DeBlois, Bradford Lewis, and Bonnie Arnold
I Lost my Body by Jérémy Clapin and Marc du Pontavice
Klaus by Sergio Pablos, Jinko Gotoh, and Marisa Román
Missing Link by Chris Butler, Arianne Sutner, and Travis Knight
Toy Story 4 by Josh Cooley, Mark Nielsen, and Jonas Rivera
Frozen II misses out on a nomination despite positive reviews.
Original Song:
‘I Can’t Let You Throw Yourself Away’ from Toy Story 4, music and lyrics by Randy Newman
‘(I’m Gonna) Love Me Again’ from Rocketman, music by Elton John, lyrics by Bernie Taupin
‘I’m Standing With You’ from Breakthrough, music and lyrics by Diane Warren
‘Into the Unknown’ from Frozen II, music and lyrics by Kristen Anderson-Lopez and Robert Lopez
‘Stand Up’ from Harriet, music and lyrics by Joshuah Brian Campbell and Cynthia Ervo
Cynthia Ervo becomes the only third person to receive acting and song nominations for the same film.
Adapted Screenplay:
By Steven Zaillian, The Irishman
By Taika Waititi, Jojo Rabbit
By Todd Phillips and Scott Silver, Joker
By Greta Gerwig, Little Women
By Anthony McCarten, The Two Popes
Original Screenplay:
By Rian Johnson, Knives Out
By Noah Baumbach, Marriage Story
By Sam Mendes and Krysty Wilson-Cairns, 1917
By Quentin Tarantino, Once Upon a Time…in Hollywood
By Bong Joon Ho and Han Jin Won, Parasite
Leading Actor:
Antonio Banderas in Pain and Glory
Leonardo DiCaprio in Once Upon a Time…in Hollywood
Adam Driver in Marriage Story
Joaquin Phoenix in Joker
Jonathan Pryce in The Two Popes
Leading Actress:
Cynthia Erivo in Harriet
Scarlett Johansson in Marriage Story
Saoirse Ronan in Little Women
Charlize Theron in Bombshell
Renée Zellweger in Judy
Fans were disappointed to not see Lupita N’yongo nominated in this category for her double role in Us.
Scarlett Johansson celebrates being nominated for both best leading and best supporting actress in her first time being nominated.
Directing:
Martin Scorcese for The Irishman
Todd Phillips for Joker
Sam Mendes for 1917
Quentin Tarantino for Once Upon a Time…in Hollywood
Bong Joon Ho for Parasite
Greta Gerwig faces yet another directing snub from the Academy, failing to be nominated for Lady Bird and now Little Women, both of which received nominations in several other categories.
Meanwhile, Martin Scorcese becomes the most-nominated living director, with 9 nominations so far.
Best Picture:
Ford v Ferrari
The Irishman
Jojo Rabbit
Joker
Little Women
Marriage Story
1917
Once Upon a Time…in Hollywood
Parasite
Rocketman, The King, Us, and many others failed to see any nominations (bar original song for Rocketman) leading fans to take to Twitter to voice their thoughts. For those who were nominated, however, it was joy all around. Florence Pugh gave credit to Little Women director Greta Gerwig for building her character Amy as ‘fun and apologetic’ as opposed to being the ‘literary enemy’, while Martin Scorcese said he was ‘honoured’ to be nominated for this ‘true labour of love’.
The 92nd Academy Awards are set for February 9th.
Image Credit: Hollywood Reporter