Is Billie Big Enough for Bond?

Billie Eilish was recently announced as the latest star set to record the title theme for a James Bond film (the upcoming No Time to Die), sparking debate around the choice. At just 18, some said Eilish wasn’t up to the job, with previously rumoured acts such as Radiohead, Beyoncé, and Ed Sheeran (said to be star Daniel Craig’s choice) having more experience.

Bond themes, traditionally original songs that play over the highly stylised opening credits, are a revered job, and one that has won the previous two singers Best Original Song at the Oscars. With it being a highly coveted role, many big names with have vied for the chance to be the voice of Craig’s final film. Producers Michael G. Wilson and Barbara Broccoli said of the choice, ‘We are excited to announce that Billie and Finneas have written an incredibly powerful and moving song for ‘No Time to Die,’ which has been impeccably crafted to work within the emotional story of the film’.

When it comes to why she was chosen over other big names, there’s no denying that Billie is a powerhouse taking the music world by storm. Having recently won 4 of the biggest awards at the 2020 Grammys, including Best New Artist and both Record and Song of the Year, her and song writing brother Finneas are undoubtedly at the beginning of the peak of their careers. Joining the ranks of huge names such as Adele and Shirley Bassey, for the duo it is yet another day in the life of the music megastars. As the youngest artists to ever perform the Bond title theme, it seems that their lack of mainstream experience is only a strength when it comes to their song writing. Their combined talent has been hailed as far beyond their years ever since Eilish’s music debut in 2015 age just 14.

And when you think about it, Billie’s voice is perfect for Bond. With the effortless, mysterious cadence, it fits the theme of the spy action films, while providing a new sound after recent singers Adele and Sam Smith lent their voices to the franchise. With No Time to Die set to be Daniel Craig’s final film as Bond, the films have recently come under criticism for their outdated portrayal of women. Could Billie Eilish be the producer’s choice to revive hype for No Time to Die amongst the younger audience?

Announcing the choice via her Instagram stories, where Eilish posted pictures of various Bond girls, including the latest Lea Seydoux, she later said in a statement:

‘It feels crazy to be a part of this in every way. To be able to score the theme song to a film that is part of such a legendary series is a huge honour. James Bond is the coolest film franchise ever to exist. I’m still in shock’.

Her musical partner and brother Finneas O’Connell, who will help pen the track added:

‘Writing the theme song for a Bond film is something we’ve been dreaming about doing our entire lives. There is no more iconic pairing of music and cinema than the likes of Goldfinger and Live And Let Die. We feel so so lucky to play a small role in such a legendary franchise, long live 007.’

With the legendary Hans Zimmer set to compose the film’s score, the music of No Time to Die can be in no safer hands. Critics of Billie Eilish can look at her string of recent award wins for justification of her being chosen for the iconic role, while fans cannot wait to hear a new release after the gigantic commercial success of 2019’s When We All Fall Asleep Where Do We Go.

LIZZIE WRIGHT

[Header Image: Metro]