The Liverpudlian foursome Circa Waves have just announced a new tour and are ready to grace the Brudenell stage on the 14th March. Set to play two shows in the evening, they are eager to promote their latest release. New project ‘Sad Happy’ is a two-part album, the first half of which was released under the name Happy earlier this year. This will be followed by full release March 13th, just a day before their Leeds performance.

Happy is filled with a fun-loving, easy listening track list; a recurring theme with this indie band that continually deliver on upbeat and feel good tunes. Most recognisable being ‘T-Shirt Weather’, a staple summer anthem, and just one gem in their discography. The album is available to pre-order now.

Leeds waits in anticipation for the performances, one of which is sold out – we are covering the show so look out for the review but don’t miss out and grab the last few tickets for the other shoe whilst you still can.

The band will be touring the UK with stops all over the country; one to definitely get tickets for. It’s safe to say you can expect to see them on the festival circuit this summer, set to play most notably at Newcastle based festival This Is Tomorrow as well as Benicassim in Spain later on this year.

Jessica McCarrick

