Preview: Cage the Elephant, O2 Academy, 16/02/2020

Fresh off the back of their second Best Rock Album Grammy, Cage the Elephant are ready and raring to embark on a lengthy tour of Europe. With the release of Social Cues last year, 4 years on from Tell Me I’m Pretty, the Kentucky rockers marked themselves as a mainstay in the playlists of many. Indeed, the tweens of today may lavish ‘Cigarette Daydreams’ as indie bop of the decade, but their back catalogue stands to prove that there is much more to the band than just one hit.

Rather, their nuanced rock and the distinctive vocals of lead Matt Shultz continue to shine even in their recent release, 14 years on from their formation. Cage the Elephant show no signs of stopping or slowing down– if their history is anything to go off, their return to the prestigious stage at O2 Academy is sure to have the whole crowd bouncing along to their punk-infused rock. You’d be silly not to spend your Sunday night sweating and singing along with them too.