The Pros of Travelling Solo

If there’s one thing that you should take away from this article, it’s that travelling alone is one of the most liberating experiences possible. Everyone should take time out once in a while – ditching friends, partners and family – to voyage into places unknown by themselves.

Travelling solo provides an enormous sense of fulfilment. It’s really satisfying to know that you’ve relied only on your own devices to get to the place that you are at. Perhaps you didn’t think you were capable of trekking through sweltering summer cities or navigating forest routes, but in being alone, we have no other choice but to achieve. Really pushing yourself to these limits can consequently help boost your confidence and self-esteem.

Being on your own also pushes you to interact with a multitude of people. This means becoming more immersed in the specific culture of where you’re visiting. Discovering the essence of a place comes from the people who live there too. Finding new fellow travellers to be alongside is something which would rarely happen on a trip where you’re already with your tight group. Although it may feel like the scariest thing in the world to approach someone and start up a conversation, the person may be in the same situation as you and so, building that mutual bridge allows you to establish those reciprocated feelings.

Although it’s clear that travelling on your own does come with its risks, especially as a female or a younger more inexperienced individual, if you stay safe and alert, these can be minimised. Getting lost could be an issue, but isn’t this supposed to be part of the adventure? At least we have maps, Google and good old-fashioned communication to aid our naïve struggles. It shouldn’t feel too lonely being away, but if you can’t bare the thought of time apart from loved ones, even a bit of weekend solo travelling can be a soothing experience. Personally, I feel less anxious when I get to spend self-care time alone. It can leave you feeling refreshed, nourished and relaxed.

Also, in travelling solo, you’re fully in control of what and when you want to eat, do an activity and how much time you’ll spend on anything. Compromise isn’t needed when you’re not forced to get an early lunch if your girlfriend is hungry, or sit by the kid’s pool with your younger brother. Being on your own allows you to fully make your own choices. If getting up at 5am for a morning run is your thing then there’s literally no one holding you back from spending your holiday putting your own needs first. When you’re stretched out on a beach, it feels good not to be wondering when the person next to you will be thinking about leaving.

So, next time you’re feeling like taking a trip away, make it a solo one. Travel should be about adventure, and true adventure comes from putting yourself out of your comfort zone. Grab your rucksack, passport and sense of determination. Travel as an individual.

Megan Johnson