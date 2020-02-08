“You Will Never Be Considered a Burden”: Father Tweets After Leeds University Student Death

This article contains references to suicide.

A student at the University of Leeds, Melina Bushell, took her own life in January 2020. 10 days after being notified, her father posted a thread on Twitter through which he shared the devastating loss.

Seems fitting I write this today after an agonising 10 days.



10 days ago I had the call every parent dreads, the one from the police.

My beautiful daughter, a student at Leeds Uni, had been found in her flat in Leeds by her flat mates.

She had taken her own life.#TimeToTalkDay — Dean ™️ (@DamnD0G) February 6, 2020

A spokesperson from the University of Leeds said:

“We were very saddened by the news of Melina’s death and our thoughts are with her family and friends. We are continuing to support those affected.”

If you, or someone you know, have been affected by this article or mental health issues, the following organizations may be able to help.

For University-based support go to: https://students.leeds.ac.uk/info/10720/mental_health

The University of Leeds has partnerships with experts and service providers in the city. This includes the student medical practice, relevant charities, and Leeds City Council, to give students the full scope of support that they need. There is also support embedded in the University’s services – running through Faculties and Schools, central support such as the Student Counselling and Wellbeing Service, and additional support provided by Big White Wall.

Leeds University Union offer a range of support: https://www.luu.org.uk/student-help-support/

Samaritans have a free helpline: 116 123. Website: https://www.samaritans.org/how-we-can-help/contact-samaritan/

Nightline, a confidential and anonymous listening and information service ran by students, for students. Phone: 01133801285 (8pm – 8am).

Mind provides advice and support on a range of topics including types of mental health problems, legislation and details of local help and support in England and Wales. A full list of helplines in Leeds are here. Phone: 0300 123 3393 (weekdays 9am – 6pm). Visit the Mind website here.

Her family have set up a memory page for Melina through Mind Charity. Nearly £6000 with GiftAid has since been raised for the charity.

The page reads: Melina was our world. A beautiful daughter, loving sister, doted granddaughter, caring auntie, and the best friend to many. Taken far too soon and for reasons we will never fully comprehend. We have set up this page so others do not have to suffer alone.

And please, please, please.

If you are ever feeling low, and we all do, share you thoughts and feelings with your loved ones, your family, your friends.

You will never be considered a burden. Talk to someone.

And if you know some one in that situation, offer your ear, your time. — Dean ™️ (@DamnD0G) February 6, 2020