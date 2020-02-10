Green Man Festival 2020 Is One to Watch

It’s fair to say, since 2017, Green Man Festival has been what my entire year points to. I’ve spent January to August of every year listening to the various playlists the Green Man team put together and then August to January attempting to predict the lineup for next year. I strongly believe in its magic. I am not sure whether it’s because it is situated in such a stunning area (the Brecon Beacons), or whether everyone there just seems to be nicer than the average Brit, but I always feel so at home.

I stand by the fact that PJ Harvey’s 2017 closing set was one of the best live music moments I have ever witnessed. In the year it is uncertain as to whether I will be in attendance I feared the worst – an absolutely bangin’ line-up – and unfortunately my worst fear was realized. They absolutely nailed it.

The 20th – 23rd August 2020 will see headliners Michael Kiwanuka, Caribou, Mac DeMarco and Little Dragon take to the Mountain Stage. Not only does Green Man create a community of avid-festival goers who return year on year, but it is renowned in artist circles as very welcoming, with some artists returning time and time again when they’re not necessarily running the festival circuits that year (*cough* Pale Waves *cough*). Michael Kiwanuka last performed at the festival in 2017 when he filled the spot before now-understandably ostracised Ryan Adams on the Saturday night. This year, following on from his critically acclaimed self-titled 2019 album Kiwanuka, Kiwanuka’s welcome return will see him perform on the same stage in no one else’s shadow. Looking down the list, I can also see the likes of Matt Maltese, This Is The Kit and Boy Azooga returning, as well as a personal highlight of mine Deep Throat Choir – I’m not sure what you expect from a name like that but I can promise you their set is what I would describe as quintessential Green Man.

Most notably about this year’s line-up is that it will be Canadian singer-songwriter Mac DeMarco’s only UK date. Green Man always seems to manage to have a twist in its lineup that sets it apart from the rest of the UK festival scene. DeMarco will undoubtedly be an act not to miss this year and fans were extremely excited to see him at the top of the bill. Glimpsing names such as The Murder Capital, The Orielles and Parquet Courts et. al. made me almost (almost being the key word there) throw caution to the wind and gladly pass over £170 for their student ticket. However, if it does not come down to that, I will have to live vicariously through social media, knowing full-well this was not the year to miss.

Sarah Jewers