University of Leeds Becomes First Russell Group University to Install ‘Ecosia’ Search Engine

At the start of term, on Monday the 27th of January, Leeds will have become the first Russell Group University to install the ‘Ecosia’ search engine across all campus computers.

Following a successful student-run campaign last year, the proposal to make Ecosia campus’s default search engine was passed at a Better University Forum at the end of the last academic year.

Ecosia use profit earned from searches made to plant trees where they are needed most.

Founded in 2009, Ecosia is built on a social business model, generating its revenue from ads and directing over 80% of its profits (approx. 47% of income) straight to non-profit organisations focused on reforestation projects. Over its 10 year history, Ecosia’s now 15 million active users have planted over 82 million trees and counting – contributing to projects in the Amazon, Tanzania, Kenya, Spain and many others. More than 30 million of these were from searches made last year, showing the rapid pace at which the search engine is continuing to gain traction.

The idea to get Universities involved in contributing to the Ecosia project originated with 3 students at the University of Sussex who ran a successful campaign to bring Ecosia to their own campus in 2018. They now help other University students across the world to push for the same change; with ‘Ecosia on Campus’ reporting that over 100 universities are currently involved in the effort worldwide. With approximately 85,000 newly planted trees attributable to student-run campaigning, the impact that Leeds can have, as a campus of over 30 000 students, cannot be overestimated.

Hugh Kendall is a second-year student who helped run the successful campaign last year –

Not only is your search making a positive contribution to valuable reforestation efforts, but you can also be confident that Ecosia isn’t going to hoard your data or start selling your search history it on to whoever will take it. All Ecosia searches are encrypted – meaning they are not stored permanently, nor is data sold to any third-party advertisers either.

While fires continue to rage in Australia and the Amazon, the role of social enterprises like Ecosia in picking up the slack where governments are failing to do enough is becoming increasingly vital. Last Thursday, Ecosia promised to donate 100% of the day’s profits to a reforestation project in New South Wales – restoring what has been lost in the tragic events of the last few months and making the area more resilient to fires in the future.

The chance for Leeds University to increase its contribution to this extremely important cause with the installation of Ecosia across campus is hugely exciting and ….

What are you waiting for? Get searching!