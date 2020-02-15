La Roux Isn’t Bulletproof After All

The infectious, high pitched 2009 lyrics of La Roux’s ‘Bulletproof’ are etched onto the brains of the nation: the ultimate throwback tune and a classic 80’s-but-actually-noughties track. Though her new album Supervision echoes the synth-laden electro-pop vibe of that iconic track, it just isn’t as captivating as it’s predecessors.

The album is carried by the strength of singles ‘International Woman of Leisure’, ‘Automatic Driver’ and ‘Gullible Fool’, all of which possess energy which make them almost impossible to listen to without at least tapping your foot, and in most cases full on dancing. These tracks make for the ultimate shower songs, and it’s guaranteed that the upbeat melodies will be stuck in your head after a couple listens.

The rest of the album is good, if a bit same-y. Supervision is kaleidoscopic: mesmerising, hypnotising but sometimes blurred together. Most tracks have a similar tempo and the same synthy foundation, making Supervision a little repetitive at times. But despite that, Elly Jackson’s remarkable vocal range and the difference of the album’s retrospective sound among today’s pop scene bring a freshness which is reviving.

Supervision falls just slightly short of La Roux’s previous successes but, having said that, she left big shoes to fill. The whole album is definitely still worth a listen, if not just for the impressive vocals. La Roux might be stuck in the 80’s, but Elly Jackson’s voice is timeless.

BELLA WIGLEY

