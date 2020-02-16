Marvel and Star Wars; Disney’s Best Chances in the Streaming Wars.

Earlier this week Disney CEO Bob Iger confirmed in a company shareholders meeting that Star Wars films will be going on a “hiatus” and that the franchise’s future lies in TV shows, like the hit series The Mandalorian, on their streaming service Disney+. This comes after Marvel showed off the first glimpses at their upcoming Disney+ shows during the Super Bowl. It would appear that Disney is pushing their properties towards the streaming service, which landed in the US and a handful of other countries last September but won’t arrive in the UK until late March. Their attempts to compete with streaming giants Netflix and Amazon Prime will, without doubt, be boosted by the fact that Disney’s own established and beloved franchises such as Star Wars and Marvel are available on the site.



Prior to this announcement, Iger had already mentioned Star Wars’ film hiatus, but the reasons explained to the shareholders this week were related to Star Wars fatigue, having released a film in each of the last 4 years. This also most likely linked to the reported disappointment regarding the box office returns of Solo and Rise of Skywalker (how you can be disappointed with a film making over $1 billion beats me!). For a good number of people, the recent mobilisation of Disney+ has come at the right time for Star Wars. They believe the franchise is in great need of revitalisation and moving to TV is the perfect way to do so. However, it’s worth saying this isn’t necessarily the case, Star Wars started as one of the first blockbusters and deserves to have a place in cinemas. Star Wars can have great success on TV; The Clone Wars is highly praised so there is precedent. But, there is no magic bullet to suddenly make everyone happy, it has to be done right while also remembering its big-screen roots.



As Disney seems to be making the most of Star Wars fans’ desire for a fresh start, as well as the momentum of Marvel Studios’ MCU, this, of course, has the potential to draw in further criticism from those who resent the company’s quest for constant expansion. Following the billion-dollar acquisition of Fox, their insistency on remaking the classic Disney animations into live action, then the drama relating to their negotiations with Sony over Spiderman have all led to murmurs of criticism of their desire for profit. Disney’s expansion into streaming will only add more fuel to such arguments. People who are more aggressive on this matter also contributed to the fan-base divisions that have surrounded Star Wars in recent years. Yet any anti-Disney sentiment shouldn’t take away from the products that come out of Disney+, especially if they’re genuinely good and well produced. Of course, finances are a major part of film and media production at the level on which Disney operates, they will produce what they think will make money at the end of the day. But I feel that the financial situation shouldn’t be such a distraction. It’s provided the opportunity for the creation of the MCU, which has brought much joy to many people and is, despite what some might say a wonderful creative platform.



We are likely to see Disney do all they can to compete with other streaming services, and they’re certainly in a very strong place to do so. While Star Wars moving to TV and streaming might be more of a necessity from some points of view, Marvel are launching themselves at the new medium with great enthusiasm. Marvel Studios’ President Kevin Feige has often spoken about his excitement for being able to expand and experiment into TV and fans seem to share this enthusiasm. During the Super Bowl, a TV spot revealed our first look at shows The Falcon and Winter Soldier, WandaVision and Loki. Vision actor Paul Bettany and Loki actor Tom Hiddleston have also expressed their enthusiasm for working on these shows.



Fans are looking forward to the arrival of these Marvel series towards the end of this year and the start of the next, and the surprises and experiments that they promise to bring. The final season of the fan favourite animated series The Clone Wars, the second season of The Mandalorian and the delayed Kenobi series are also hotly anticipated by Star Wars fans. When Disney+ was launched last September, The Mandalorian received top billing and provided the platform with its flagship series. While there are of course other strings to Disney’s impressive bow, the offerings of Marvel and Star Wars will without doubt provide the main attraction of Disney+ and place them in a very strong position to challenge for prominence in the streaming war as they do in cinema.

Image Credit: Variety.com