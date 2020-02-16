Transfer Window Top Seven Signings

Image Credit- Sky Sports

During the transfer window, Premier League teams were hard at work looking to bolster their squads for the remaining few months of the season. The title race is all but over with Liverpool boasting a twenty-two point lead with just thirteen games remaining.

So, with plenty still on the table, who did the best business? Here are our picks for the top 7 Premier League signings of the January 2020 transfer window.

7. Daniel Podence to Wolves (£16.6m transfer from Olympiakos)

Yes, Wolves have signed yet another Portuguese player. That’s nine they now have in their ranks under boss Nuno Espirito Santo. An exciting attacker who can play on either wing, Podence scored in Olympiakos’ 2-2 draw against Tottenham in the Champions League back in September, with three goals and two assists for the unbeaten Greek Super League leaders so far this season. Wolves, who have already played over 40 games, will be hoping some fresh attacking talent will provide a valuable boost as they hunt down a European spot for next season.



6. Takumi Minamino to Liverpool (£7.25m transfer from RB Salzburg)

Impressing boss Jurgen Klopp during RB Salzburg’s Champions League games with Liverpool earlier this season, Minamino’s release clause of £7.25m was swiftly paid by the Reds. A bit of a bargain for a player with plenty of pace and ability. Minamino won’t walk into Liverpool’s starting eleven, but with the club only just emerging from an incredibly busy festive period of games, he’ll provide excellent cover with Klopp’s side competing on multiple fronts. Also, if it doesn’t work out, Liverpool will likely sell the Japanese international for more than double the initial fee. Great business all round.



5. Danny Rose to Newcastle United (Six month loan from Tottenham)

There was a time when Danny Rose was considered one of the best left-backs in the country. However, he has since found himself falling down the pecking order under Jose Mourinho at Spurs. Newcastle will hope a return to the north, where he began his career with Doncaster and Leeds, will reinvigorate the player. An established international who was part of Gareth Southgate’s England side that reached the semi-final of the World Cup, Rose will provide Newcastle with plenty of talent and experience both in defensive and attacking terms.



4. Mbwana Sammata to Aston Villa (£10m transfer from KRC Genk)

Villa desperately needed to strengthen their attacking options this month. Summer signing Wesley, who looks to be out for around nine months with injury, has scored just 5 goals so far, not a great return for a player that set them back £22m. Sammata arrives at Villa Park with plenty of expectation and a big job on his hands. With ten goals in all competitions for Genk so far this season, Villa will be hoping he can continue to find the net as they look to lift themselves out of the bottom three.

3. Sander Berge to Sheffield United (£22m transfer from KRC Genk)

Sander Berge arrives at Bramhall Lane with the pressure of being Sheffield United’s record signing. The Norwegian was also linked with a move to Manchester United throughout the window before signing for Chris Wilder’s Blades. A talented twenty-one year old centre- midfielder, Berge joins a Sheffield United side currently flying in the Premier League and could become a key figure for the side in the years to come.



2. Steven Bergwijn to Tottenham (£27m transfer from PSV Eindhoven)

Spurs endured a tricky start to the Premier League season, losing manager Mauricio Pochettino in the process, but things quickly got worse when starman Harry Kane was side-lined with a hamstring injury. Therefore, it was crucial that Jose Mourinho brought in some attacking firepower and he may just have a star in Steven Bergwijn. Managing fourteen goals and twelve assists in the Eridivisie last season, primarily from the wing, Bergwijn will bring plenty of energy to Spurs already talented attacking outfit.

1. Bruno Fernandes to Manchester United (£47m transfer from Sporting Lisbon)

This was the only transfer to provide us with any kind of ‘saga’ as both United and Sporting appeared to be in a standoff over a fee for the majority of the window. A compromise involving add-ons was eventually met and United got their man who they so desperately need. With Paul Pogba injured and Jesse Lingard and Andreas Pereira not performing to the required standard, United badly needed someone with the ability to create chances. With fifteen goals and assists in just seventeen matches so far this season, Fernandes may just be the missing ingredient as United look to claw back some ground on the top four.