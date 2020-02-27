Leeds Hidden Gems: Cocktail Edition

Share Post To:











While we all love the occasional 2-for-1 cocktails at Terrace or overusing our Revs card on a social, there is, in fact, a variety of bars and restaurants in Leeds where you can enjoy some top-quality cocktails. Drinking isn’t always about getting as drunk as possible; sometimes, it is nice to sit back and actually enjoy a cocktail. With the summer months approaching, I thought I’d give my top recommendations for cocktail bars in Leeds; ranging from pricey to student-friendly cocktails; perfect for date night, girl’s night, pre-drinks or birthdays!

East 59th

One of my personal favourite hidden gems is East 59th in the Victoria Quarter. This bar has a very similar vibe to Angelicas or Alchemist, in the Trinity Centre. Nevertheless, East 59th is often less crowded and still has spectacular rooftop views. I highly recommend you try my favourite cocktail, Midtown Sparkles, for £8 which has a tasty mix of Limoncello, raspberry and Prosecco. I save visiting this bar for summer as they have an outdoor terrace which is great for pictures and soaking up the sun!

The Maven

My next recommendation is for those of you who prefer a more gothic, dark, evening cocktail. The Maven is very easy to miss, located on call lane, but this bar has a vast array of cocktails with a unique twist. The bar has an extensive cocktail menu. However, they encourage visitors to ask for something specific and unique to tickle your taste buds. This is a great date location as it has dimmed lighting to set the scene, and it can be fun to try different cocktails together.

LS6

If you’re looking for a more student-friendly place to enjoy some cocktails, then obviously Revs and Terrace are the most obvious options. Nevertheless, if you’re living in Hyde Park, then I strongly recommend visiting LS6 for some cocktails, where you can enjoy 2 for £8.50 from Sunday- Thursday. My personal favourites are the Aperol Spritz and the Cosmopolitan. But if you’re liver is brave enough you should try the Bloody Mary and a Long Island Iced Tea!

Neighbourhood

My next recommendation is Neighbourhood on Greek Street. This is a cocktail bar for a special occasion, with retro-decor, saxophonists and sprinklers. I recommend visiting Neighbourhood on a Saturday night. While the entry is free, the cocktails can be pricey, but it is the perfect venue for a girl’s night. If you like getting dressed up, enjoy pretty cocktails and want some good photos for the gram then Neighbourhood is definitely the place for you!

Roxy

My final recommendation is Roxy’s. This is the perfect place to enjoy a cocktail and beer pong, ping pong, bowling, pool, shuffleboard and many more games. There are 3 locations in Leeds- Merrion Street, Bond Street and Boar Lane. Visit any one of these locations if you’re looking for a great spot for a date or a good laugh with friends as it has a more laid-back vibe. Roxy’s has an extensive cocktail menu which often goes unnoticed with the distraction of all the games available. The cocktails are categorised by ‘classics’, ‘signatures’ and ‘highballs’, and they also offer unique shots and mocktails, so there’s something available for everyone.

I hope you get the chance to try out some of my recommendations. You really can’t go wrong with a good night out and some cocktails in Leeds!

