Professor Simone Buitendijk is Appointed the New Vice-Chancellor at the University of Leeds

Professor Simone Buitendijk , previously the Vice-Provost for education and Professor of Maternal and Child Health at Imperial College London has been appointed as the next Vice-Chancellor of the University. The news comes after Sir Alan , the current Vice Chsncellor, announced he would be stepping down from the role in September 2019.

Professor Buitendijk said:

“I am honoured to be appointed as Vice-Chancellor of the University of Leeds. The University has an impressive track record in education and research. It has clearly been thriving under the leadership of Sir Alan Langlands and I am thrilled to be provided with the opportunity to build on these strong foundations.”

Buitendijk studied medicine at Utrech University has a masters in Public health from Yale school of medicine and has a doctorate in epidemiology that she completed at Leiden University in the Netherlands. Before her role at Imperial College, Professor Buitendijk was Vice-Rector at Leiden University and played a major role in leadership, student affairs, diversity and education.

At Leeds, Professor Buitendijk’s role will consist of overseeing the day-to-day operations of the university and reporting to the University Council.

The Council – the University’s governing body – approved the appointment following a unanimous recommendation from a panel consisting of representatives of the Senate and lay Council members, chaired by the Pro-Chancellor, David Gray.

Mr Gray, who led the appointment process, said:

“Simone Buitendijk is the perfect person to take the University forward into the new decade. She has a clear vision for how research and education should work in tandem in a global university with strong civic roots; an impressive record of institutional change management; and an exemplary grasp of the moral purpose of higher education, particularly in relation to diversity, participation and inclusion. “Her experience in academic leadership in Europe will be a real asset as we seek to enhance our international perspective. I look forward to working with her in the years to come.”

Professor Simone Buitendijk will take the reins on 1st September 2020, when the current Vice-Chancellor steps down from the role.

It is not known what the new emoluments of the new Vice-Chancellor will be for the academic year 2020-21. Sir Alan Langland’s emoluments, the Vice-Chancellor’s salary, and pension, for the academic year 2018-19 were £294,000. This is considered by many to be a competitive salary given the size of the University of Leeds as an organization.

Last year, the average salary of Vice-Chancellors across the country was £250,000 with nearly half of all Vice-Chancellors’ salaries being higher than £300,000. Six Vice-Chancellors had salaries higher than £500,000.

Image Credit: Imperial.ac.uk.

