Review: The Stranger

The Stranger is a new Netflix thriller that showcases the secrets that keep relationships together. It begins with a stranger telling the main character a secret about his wife. This secret had kept their marriage together and therefore meant their relationship was built on lies. There is no clear reason why the stranger does this until the very last episode so the whole series builds up suspense and anticipation. There’s love, friendship, murder, chase scenes as well as more twists and turns then you could even imagine. Whenever you think you’re one step closer to the truth you’re really three steps behind which makes this a serious must watch for those who enjoy picking up the pieces and clues to figure out what is going on.

I have to be honest, for me, the first episode was a bit lackluster and unexplainable and not in a good way for me, it nearly put me off the series but by the end of the second episode I was on the edge of my seat! It’s very well written and detailed as well as fantastic acting. It is not a light hearted series or one you can play in the background, every second is crucial evidence for the final outcome so for those Sherlock Holmes fans out there, pick up your magnifying glass and try and figure it out before the last episode. The Stranger thoroughly depicts you how everything intertwines and how human nature relies on lying to keep everything together instead of risking it all and telling the truth!

Photo Credit: Netflix