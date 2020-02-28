What does the big screen have in store for us in 2020?

Share Post To:











2019 was a great year for movies between language barriers being overcome and original films breaking records. And so far, 2020 looks just as promising. While the year started off with the wide releases of long-awaited films like Parasite and Jojo Rabbit, sequels and remakes are right now at the forefront with the upcoming Bond film No Time to Die, the live-action adaptation of Mulan, Marvel’s Black Widow and DC’s Wonder Woman 1984.

But many other films appear to also have a lot to offer, and you might want to consider adding these to your watchlist…

Bacurau, dir. Kleber Mendonça Filho and Juliano Dornelles, released on March 13

In a small town in Brazil, people mourn the death of their matriarch Carmelita. Soon after, the villagers start to realize that their home is no longer appearing on any map. Winner of the Jury Prize at last year’s Cannes Festival, the film has since been endlessly acclaimed by critics.

Promising Young Woman, dir. Emerdal Fennell, released on April 17

Haunted by her past, Cassie takes justice into her own hands and catches predatory men by pretending to be a defenseless drunk girl in a club. A movie with such a bold premise might be the one we need right now.

Saint Maud, dir. Rose Glass, released on May 1

In Glass’s first feature film, sweet nurse Maud tastes hell after finding God. In charge of the care of a former dancer, she starts to experience feelings that for her are no doubt the signs of a demon possessing her.

The Green Knight, dir. David Lowery, released on May 29

Dev Patel is once again the lead of an English classic and we are not complaining. In a short yet captivating trailer, David Lowery’s adaptation seems to fully embrace the bizarre and disturbing atmosphere that characterizes the 14th century Middle English tale.

Candyman, dir. Nia Dacosta, released on June 12

While very little has been disclosed about the film yet, this sequel to the spine-chilling horror Candyman is certainly deserving of our attention – especially when Nia Dacosta is the one directing it and Jordan Peele the one writing it.

Zola, dir. Janicza Bravo, released in Summer 2020

In 2015, a woman named “Zola” shared an incredible story on twitter that quickly gained the attention of people in industry and soon earned an adaptation. The story focuses on Zola and the wild and terrific situations she ends up in after following a sex worker into a road trip across Florida.

Last night in Soho dir. Edgar Wright, released on September 25

After the success of Scott Pilgrim and Baby Driver, Wright returns to horror and this time it includes time travel. Its protagonist, played by Anya Taylor-Joy, is a fashion design fanatic who suddenly finds herself in 1960s London alongside her idol. Quickly, this dream turns into a nightmare.

Happiest Season, dir. Clea Duvall, released on November 25

With Kristen Stewart as its lead, Happiest Season tells the story of a young woman who wishes to propose to her girlfriend but realizes her partner hasn’t yet come out to her rather conservative parents. And no, this is not another depressing LGBT+ film, but for once a rom-com!

Dune, dir. Denis Villeneuve, released on December 18

Franck Herbet’s book has had several adaptations so far, but perhaps Villeneuve will be the one to give justice to the fascinating science fiction adventure that is Dune. Starring Timothée Chalamet, the story focus on Paul who takes on a perilous journey in hope of ensuring the future of his loved ones.

Minari, dir. Lee Isaac Chung, release date TBC

Depicting the Korean-American immigrant experience, Minari follows a young boy in the 80s whose family moves from the West Coast to Arkansas. Winner of the Grand Jury Award at this year’s Sundance, it hasn’t been given a UK release date yet, but it will certainly be on everyone’s lips in the near future.

