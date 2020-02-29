Cigarettes After Sex // 27.03.2020 // Preview

Share Post To:











Swirling, ambient melodies and soft, whispering tales of heartbreak – Cigarettes After Sex have for many years now been the soundtrack to many a quiet, introspective night in. Candles lit, tears at the ready, and the ethereal American band slide right in. Though they’re labelled “ambient pop”, their music transcends labels with their tender, hazy offerings. Their self-titled first album has been a staple of many a playlist, and the back end of 2019 saw the release of Cry – and god, does it have the capacity to make you.

Immersive and intense, their sophomore album seems to follow the same formula as their successful first, yet wandering more into lust and love than just abject heartbreak. It’s tender and wistful, propelling you deep into this cinematic soundscape – it’s the kind of music to soundtrack the typical, wide-panning shots of a sunset from a train in the next coming-of-age release.

Luckily for us, the phenomenal band will be gracing Beckett Student Union with their presence on March 27th for an already sold out show – if you can get your hands on a ticket, head down and find yourself enveloped by their breathy vocals and haunting melodies.