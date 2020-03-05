Neom Bedtime Hero Review: The Sleep Aid without Lavender

Share Post To:











Everyone deserves a better night’s sleep. Though as all students know, sleep is not always high on our priority list. Big nights out, deadlines, noisy neighbours…sometimes getting our forty winks can be a little tricky. We know sleep is good for us, and we could all do with a little help, or should I say…a bedtime hero?

Neom’s new Bedtime Hero line promises to drift us into dreams in no time. What’s more, this new fresh scent is formulated without lavender, because Neom know that not everyone wants to smell like their Grandma’s garden!

Neom’s new range combines a blend of 11 pure, essential oils, including chamomile, cedarwood and ylang ylang. The scent is fresh and relaxing to prepare the mind and body for a dreamy sleep.

In NEOM consumer trials* 85% had a better night’s sleep after using the Bedtime Hero products. 91% liked using the Bedtime Hero line as part of their evening routine.

I’ve been trying out the pillow mist, which I spritz onto my sheets and pillow before slowly breathing in. I have noticed a difference in my sleep- finding it easier to drift off, and the whole ritual of spraying and slowing down is relaxing – it’s like turning off the body and mind’s lights, signalling it’s time to sleep.

credit: Sarah Mortimore

The scent is comforting and soothing, offering a lighter alternative to lavender-based alternatives on the market. An added benefit is that, without lavender, the potency of this spray was less intense the next day, meaning it did not interfere with my perfume. The lack of lavender will probably make the spray more appealing to guys- it’s definitely got more of a fresh, than floral scent. The products are on the pricier side (starting at £20 for the pillow spray and essential oil), but for a naturally improved night’s sleep without the side effects of tablets, I would recommend giving them a try.

Neom are also a company I am happy to support. Founded in local Harrogate, Neom is still run by its founders Nicola Elliott and Oliver Mennell. They recognise that the products we use have an impact on our skin and use only 100% natural fragrances.

The new Bedtime Hero scent is now available in a Pillow Mist, Essential Oil Blend, Candle, Magnesium Body Butter and Bath Foam. Prices start from £20.

Pillow spray gifted by Neom Organics. All opinions are my own.