Rex The Dog Takes on Belgrave, 29.02.2020

Share Post To:











Jake Williams brought his self-built modular synthesiser down to Belgrave on Saturday night, in celebration of Balter Records first birthday.



Rex The Dog is a maverick. As he masterfully manufactures idiosyncratic sonics through his beloved synth box, you watch in complete awe of his unorthodox mixing prowess. Saturday night celebrated Balter Records’ year anniversary; a label that focuses on live house and techno music.



Nearly every act on the bill for this event performed live, mastering their freakish,thumping tech right before your very eyes. With the addition of some printworks-esque lazer lights, fans really were treated to an unforgettable night.



The intimate space Belgrave offers was perfect for the live performances of James Orvis and Rex The Dog in particular. Moksha set the tone on our arrival, spinning titanic tech tunes from 2019 – Laurent Garnier’s ‘Feelin’ Good’ had everyone in an absolute frenzy.



As soon as Williams rested his extraterrestrial cuboid on the stage, a shared feeling of anticipation transmitted throughout the audience. This was, of course, a set that no one would ever see again. One fan had come all the way from Hull: “there’s no one like Rex The Dog” he excitedly remarked.



‘Korgasmatron’ and ‘Sicko’ were particular highlights in Williams’ setlist. The hour and a half was mesmeric, and a showcase of electronic music in its purest form.



With more in the pipeline, you should keep an eye out for any upcoming events associated with Balter Records. They know how to celebrate a first birthday.