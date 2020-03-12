Bunker Bites: Roasted Butternut Squash And Sage Gnocchi

Share Post To:











Looking to try some new vegetarian recipes? My new favourite veggie meal, butternut squash and sage gnocchi, is perfect for you and can easily be adapted to vegan! This recipe is great for those chilly nights and can be batch cooked and frozen and will still be just as delicious. The recipe will serve around 4 people, so if you want to impress your housemates give this a try. The sage makes the squash taste almost meaty, and the fried gnocchi adds an extra texture to the dish that you wouldn’t get with boiled gnocchi. Perfect if you’re getting sick of eating endless amounts of pesto pasta!

Ingredients:

2 butternut squashes, peeled and diced into 2cm chunks. (You can also buy frozen pre-cubed chunks if you’re feeling lazy)

Half a bunch of sage, chopped roughly.

3 garlic cloves, chopped roughly.

400-500g gnocchi, depending on how hungry everyone is.

Tablespoon of butter (or vegan alternative)

Parmesan (or vegan alternative) for sprinkling on top.

Olive oil

Method:

Start by preheating the oven to 200C and when heated, place the butternut squash into a large baking tray with a generous amount of olive oil, salt and pepper. Cook for around 25 to 30 minutes. After 20 minutes, heat a large frying pan with olive oil, and add the garlic and gnocchi and season with salt and pepper then fry until the gnocchi is golden. This should take around 5-10 minutes. Set the gnocchi and garlic aside on a separate baking tray and place into the oven to keep warm. Place the butter and sage into the frying pan, and heat until the butter starts to bubble. Stir in the gnocchi, followed by the squash, being careful not to crush the squash when you’re mixing. Season with salt, pepper and parmesan to taste and serve.

This recipe only takes 30 minutes and the ingredients are definitely affordable with a student budget. So swap the pesto pasta for some gnocchi!

Anna Bourgeois