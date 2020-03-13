University of Leeds to Shift to Online Teaching on 27th April

Share Post To:











The University of Leeds has made the decision to transition to full online teaching and learning from Monday 27th April, the date students were due to return from the Easter holidays break.

This decision was related to the increase in cases of coronavirus in the UK and emails were sent out to students and staff to inform them of the decision.

More information can be found at the University’s website. There are no known cases of coronavirus on campus and students are advised to follow the Government’s advice on the issue.

UPDATE: 7:20pm on 13th March 2020.

The University of Leeds has now updated its website on coronavirus to provide more information.

On the website, the University said that “the health and wellbeing of our staff, students and visitors are our priority” and assured students that “teaching, research and events on campus are currently continuing as normal”.

The University has approached the escalating situation with coronavirus “to stay in step with advice and guidance from the relevant health authorities, in particular the NHS – specifically Public Health England (PHE)” according to its website.

Therefore, it has decided to seek to halt all in-person teaching and non-laboratory work and shift to online. They have said they will transition as far as possible to online delivery over the final two weeks before the Easter holidays which start on 27thMarch. They will give priority to the online delivery of large lectures.

There is currently no information on examinations and coursework as on 7pm on 13thMarch. The University plans to regularly update students on any changes. The University also has an email if you have any comments or suggestions for the website content at coronavirus@leeds.ac.uk. This address is for website content suggestions only and they cannot provide advice and responses to individuals.

Leeds University Union has a support page for students on the issue with information on support services available, how to report discrimination related to coronavirus, as well as information on other LUU services. If you have any queries or concerns, get in touch with the Help and Support team by emailing helpandsupport@luu.leeds.ac.uk or calling 0113 3801400 and they will be able to provide advice and support.

As of 9am on 13 March 2020, 32,771 people have been tested in the UK. Of these, 31,973 were confirmed negative and 798 were confirmed as positive. 10 patients who did test positive for COVID-19 have died.

However the government’s chief scientific adviser Sir Patrick Vallance has said they believe the actual number of people with coronavirus in the UK to be somewhere between 5,000 and 10,000 on 12th March. The government has raised the risk level in the UK to high.

This is the government’s advice on 13thMarch on what to do if you have symptoms:

Stay at home for 7 days if you have either: a high temperature

a new continuous cough This will help to protect others in your community while you are infectious. Do not go to a GP surgery, pharmacy or hospital. You do not need to contact NHS 111 to tell them you’re staying at home. We will not be testing people who are self-isolating with mild symptoms.

It must be noted that a high temperature and a cough are symptoms common with many diseases and therefore if you express these symptoms, this does not necessarily mean you have coronavirus.

However in order to ensure the safety of those around you, the government’s advice is to stay at home for 7 days.

This is further governmental guidance on what to do if you have confirmed or possible coronavirus.