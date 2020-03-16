BREAKING: Leeds University To Deliver Most Classes Online by Wednesday

Share Post To:











The University of Leeds has announced its aims to transition to full online teaching and learning for all lectures and non-practical classes by 6 pm on Wednesday 18th March.

This was announced via email today (Monday 16th March) at 4:50 pm sent to all undergraduate and postgraduate students at the University of Leeds in response to the coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak.

This follows the University of Leeds’ previous announcement that they would transition to full online teaching and learning from Monday 27th April, delivered via email last Friday (13th March).

The University has advised students that they are reviewing the position on laboratory and practical classes, and will issue guidance on this as soon as possible. They have also said they will release separate guidance on postgraduate research activities.

The University of Leeds remains open and has not announced any plans to close. Services such as halls of residence, The Edge and libraries will continue to remain open. More information can be found on the dedicated coronavirus section of the University’s website. Students are advised to follow the advice of the NHS and Government on this issue.

Image: Ed Barnes