LUU Art Society Delivered Over 100 packs to Self-isolating Students

Posted on by Nina Whitley-Hones
In this time of self-isolation, we are all probably feeling like it is time for some positive news. You might have seen recently on Leeds Uni Tickets, Instagram or Facebook about how LUU Art Society were delivering art supplies to improve wellbeing and encourage creativity of students in self-isolation.

Catherine Reader, the President of the Art Society, told The Gryphon that they did it because they “wanted to celebrate the end of the year with a party’ and they’ve ‘really loved this year and grown a lot as a community’.

We've had a crazy week here at the art society, and with the last of the art packages delivered this afternoon we are reflecting on what we have achieved! . On Sunday morning we sparked the idea, and by Sunday night had already begun delivering packages. Through the week we have delivered over 100 packs to Leeds students and spoken on national news outlets! It became bigger than we ever expected. . Please support @silvine_uk who donated 100 sketchbooks which made this number of packs possible, with some left over donate to student halls. Tag them in your art. . Apologies if we couldn't get to you. The campaign is now over as we ourselves have become trapped behind closed doors. But that doesn't mean you can't do something to help a neighbour in this time of need. . Thanks for all your support! Art Soc . #luuartsoc #carepackage #art #selfcare #selfisolation #journey #care #giving

However, when this party was due to not go ahead given the escalating number of cases of coronavirus in the country, the society decided to use the money that would have gone towards that to purchase art supplies including sketchbooks and brushes.

Initially starting out the scheme expecting less than 20 requests, by Monday last week they had received requests for over 100 people. As a result, the team have been cycling and walking around Leeds over the past week, delivering these packages on doorsteps to anyone who has requested one.

In the end, they managed to deliver to over 100 people before the committee was forced to end the scheme on Friday

The scheme has generated national media attention with the committee even being interviewed on BBC Radio 1 Newsbeat. Catherine appeared on ITV News too. A sketchbook company, Silvine UK, also posted over 100 sketchbooks to help LUU Art Soc out.

Speaking to us last week, Reader said they “are really up against time” as people ‘may be forced to leave Leeds or self isolated and we were planning to go home for the holidays’. Indeed while the delivery of packs has now finished, the Art Society is still hosting challenges throughout this week including using a biro and drawing upside down.

#luuartsoc challenge! Every week we are going to post daily prompts under a different theme, to inspire you whilst you're inside. Tag the art you make #luuartsoc so we can see it! This week we are asking you to think about some of your favourite things. There's also optional challenges that you can apply to any day. We want to keep the community going, and one of our FAVOURITE things is seeing your art which inspires us every day! . Notice the prompts in red? @janeleemcc is running a wild animal postcard campaign! We are hoping we can send her your biro drawings, please share them with us. See her page for her work with endangered animals. Everyone has a biro, so get stuck in! We worked with Jane to deliver a workshop last semester. . On Tuesday we are still planning to run life drawing! How??? Well, just keep an eye on this page and find out! . #challenge #dailychallenge #dailyart

When asked about the response they had, Reader said 

‘People have been so touched by it and many have expressed concerns about how their mental health will fare in this really tough time. Mental health services were already under so much strain and now it feels like we are going to have to cope without support so we are really glad we are doing something to help even if it is small.’

In these uncertain times, it is schemes like this which are incredibly important. Many will have concerns about how their mental health might fare during this time, but every small offering of support will help. 

Art is a great way to improve well-being, and during periods of self-isolation, it will give people the chance to create things for themselves. It’s stories like this which we need to spread, and perhaps one positive to come out of it will be seeing people’s creativity flourish.

A big well done to LUU Art Society for doing this. If you would like to get involved with their society, you can connect them via their Facebook page here or their Instagram here..