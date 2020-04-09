Review: Moving Parts, Trixie Mattel

Share Post To:











Trixie Mattel is undoubtedly one of the biggest stars to come from RuPaul’s Drag Race. From her short stint on season 7 to winning All Stars 3, this is a queen who showed incredible growth between her seasons, gaining success off the show rather than from it. Recognisable from her hit YouTube series ‘UNHhhh’ with fellow queen Katya, her makeup line Trixie Cosmetics, and most notably her country music career, it was a surprise that a documentary came next on her list of media to tackle.

More serious than her usual, tongue in cheek comedy act, Moving Parts shows Trixie’s attempt to establish herself as a solo artist outside of her Trixie & Katya fame. However, the documentary completely fails to do this- instead, it tracks the unforeseen journey through Katya’s drug relapse, subsequent rehab visit, and the aftermath that fans will be devastated to see their favourite pair go through. Katya’s presence hangs heavy over the course of 90 minutes, but in the end, she becomes a narrative point in Trixie’s development, rather than something to overshadow her.

Filmed during the time when All Stars 3 (which Trixie won) was showing, arguably when Trixie’s career reached its peak- we see her embark on her headline UK tour, alongside preparing new music and filming her TV show ‘The Trixie & Katya Show’ with stand-in Bob the Drag Queen. But her lack of self-confidence is palpable, as she navigates her imposter syndrome at an already difficult time. However, the interviews with loyal fans that are peppered throughout the documentary show that her success is entirely justified- it’s clear that Trixie (and indeed Katya) have changed lives for the better, and this makes it heart-warming to see Trixie succeed.

Whilst Moving Parts is aimed at fans of RuPaul’s Drag Race, it provides an unseen look behind the scenes in drag culture that everyone could enjoy regardless of whether they’re already a fan of Trixie Mattel. However, one thing is for certain: with this eye-opening feature on one of the most successful drag queens in the business, you too will come away appreciating this skinny legend.

Image Credit: IMDb

