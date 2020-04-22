Naomi Campbell: The Unexpected Youtube Star Entertaining Us in Quarantine

Share Post To:











When you think of Naomi Campbell, you undoubtedly think: legs, attitude, face; she is a supermodel unmatched in her success. Though in 2018, after receiving the highly coveted CFDA Fashion Icon Award, her career took yet another turn and Naomi joined the world of YouTube. For those who need a little glamour bringing to quarantine, look no further than the catwalk queen herself.

You may remember her channel from her now famous airport routine (where she insists on disinfecting her entire plane seat herself, always a humble queen), but in recent weeks with the lockdown, Naomi has seen her channel thrive. Just 2 weeks ago, she began her new series ‘No Filter With Naomi’, where she interviews some of the biggest names in the fashion industry live.

credit: CR Fashion Book

Her first guest was Cindy Crawford, setting a high precedent for what was to come, and so far she has never failed to provide a high standard of conversation. Because of her high status, her insider knowledge is unparalleled, and this allows for a brilliant rapport between her and her guests, often people she’s known for decades.

credit: Dazed

Another standout was her second episode with Marc Jacobs. Their conversation about how Jacobs made a name for himself was eye-opening, especially for any watchers who might be interested in fashion, but not super heavily invested. Other guests, including Paris Hilton and Adut Akech show the supermodel knows exactly what her audience wants, and who they want to hear from.

credit: Dazed

Whilst Naomi herself is known by many for her bad attitude (a trait she acknowledges, and openly pokes fun at), there’s little evidence of this in her interviews- she comes across as warm, and always interested in what her subjects have to say. The unscripted nature of the conversations allows for a freer flow, and the way in which Naomi and her interviewees exchange anecdotes feels like we’re talking with friends, rather than a more forced traditional interview style.

While the video call format makes for more awkward interruptions and pauses, it’s made up for by the shared charisma between Naomi and her participants. With episodes going up every weekday, it’s perfect morning viewing while you wake up. So why not grab a coffee, start doing your makeup, and begin your day learning about the best in the business- from the woman herself.



title image credit: Broffice

