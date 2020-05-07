Women’s Rugby Union Team are crowned the Best Sports Society at the Rileys

Share Post To:











Image Credit- @Ed Barnes

The Leeds University’s women’s rugby union team won the highly sought- after award as societies came together to celebrate a memorable year at Leeds University.

The event, which took place virtually on Friday 1st May, saw over 20 awards being crowned to societies that were deemed to have gone ‘above and beyond’ this calendar year.

With the women’s rugby team competing at Headingley Stadium at Varsity for the first time ever, this just marks an incredible year for the girls who had planned a 20 hour danceathon with other dance societies in Leeds and a strictly come dancing style event with American football.

This was in aid of the charity Young Epilepsy, with the team wanting to let people know that although rugby may not be an option for those with the condition due to potential head injuries, dance can be a great outlet for wellbeing.

The media secretary of the club, Sophie Hollingworth told the Gryphon that whilst under lockdown, the club are still doing online fitness classes together, as well as connecting on the running app, Strava, so they can all work towards the same goals.

As well as securing the ‘Best Sports society’ for all their charitable work, the club were also awarded the inclusivity award. With Leeds University Union having over 300 clubs and societies, it seems the Women’s Rugby Union team have really impressed this year both on and off the pitch.