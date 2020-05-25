Goose Chase in the Wild

Share Post To:











In light of their latest single release The Rich Get Richer, Hyde Park’s own Goose Chase gave me an early look at their upcoming EP which is set to release early this June.

After first hearing the collection of songs sent to me, it was evident that Goose Chase had drawn on all the essential elements to any strong punk record. Grungy guitar, overt and aggressive lyrics, complete with a rebellious political undercurrent, act as statements for a group of musicians that want to hold a mirror up to society. The energetic, disobedient choruses in Time Goes to Fast for Me are Sex-Pistols-Esque, while the repeated murmuring of the guitar riff gives nod to the newly anointed punk icons, Shame. It seems Goose Chase have built a bridge between the punk genre of new and old, which they champion with a simultaneously nostalgic but clean-cutting sound. Though, to confine Goose Chace strictly to one genre is an injustice. Slowed breakdowns and unexpected tempo-changes give levels to the EP, while each song’s shifting vibe is defined by a range of classic rock conventions. The deepened, laid-back tone of voice in Ready for Me is a compliment to the iconic vocals of Kurt Cobain, particularly when accompanied by the raw, metallic instruments underneath. Whereas, the low-key harmonic guitar riff, that would not be out of place on an early Arctic Monkeys record, easily makes Murderstar the stand-out track of the album.

In their latest single, The Rich Get Richer, open hi-hats and striking riffs anticipatingly build to a powerful call-and-response of a chorus. ‘Politicians, more like classed assassins’, is one example from Goose-Chase’s plethora of anti-establishment lyrics which should only be listened to when holding a middle-finger up to those in power. With this new single situated at the bottom of the EP, you’re presented with a gift-wrapped selection of tracks that are each subtly different from one another, but which collectively form an intriguing handful of punk-rock numbers.

CHECK OUR THEIR SPOTIFY HERE

ELLIS MADDISON