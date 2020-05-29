That Leeds 70’s (Slide)show

Share Post To:











Have you ever wondered what campus life was like 50 years ago? Well wonder no more because we’ve dipped into the archives to give you a landmark tour of lovely Leeds in the 1970’s.

The Roger Stevens Building

This confusing maze of a building has left us all running frantically late for a lecture as it defies any numerical coherency. Nevertheless, constructed in the 1970s it exudes Architectural Brutalism and has evidently stood the test of time.

Eric Miles 47 [Flickr]

George Stamets [Flickr] The Rogers Stevens Building 50 years apart

The Parkinson Building

It’s like a pale, grey lighthouse that lords over the city and calls us all home to the North.

Eric Miles 47 [Flickr]

George Stamets [Flickr] The Parkinson Building 50 years apart

The Parkinson Steps

The perfect perch to eat a Bakery 164 on or take the infamous graduation shot, the Parkinson Steps have been a constant for every Leeds alum.

Eric Miles 47 [Flickr]

Chloe Forrester [Twitter] Parkinson Steps 50 years apart

Parkinson Court

Whether you’re off to grab a coffee or delay the inevitable afternoon spent in the Brotherton Library, this is definitely one of the most grand places to procrastinate on campus.

Eric Miles 47 [Flickr]

Great Food at Leeds

Arts Humanities & Culture Online

Eric Miles 47 [Flickr]

Campus Graduation

Judging by these 1970s shots it seems graduation caps weren’t always a no-go on campus, but it is nice to see the hustle and bustle of graduates which we’ll sadly miss out on this year.

Eric Miles 47 [Flickr]

University of Leeds Website

Eric Miles 47 [Flickr]

Hyde Park

Now home to the infamous Dutch Fries and 24 hour Sainsbury’s, this area used to have a more regal way to get around than Uber.

Eric Miles 47 [Flickr]

Royal Park Pub

I bet you didn’t know your favourite Tuesday haunt had such a long tenancy in Hyde Park, but here you can see it behind some ‘musical theatre setting-esque laundry’ and alongside what we now know as Sainsburys.

Eric Miles 47 [Flickr]

Leeds Grand Theatre

It opened in 1878 and is still giving the Leeds locals a reason to hit the town of an evening, but it’s definitely changed over the years.

Eric Miles 47 [Flickr]

Insider Media

Kirkstall Abbey

Founded in 1152, the Abbey is a profound historical landmark in West Yorkshire. Set in a public park on the North bank of the River Aire, it’s the perfect spot for a day trip and with a beauty that’s stood the test of time.

Eric Miles 47 [Flickr]

Tales of a Backpacker

Keeping it Green

Yorkshire is prided for its beautiful open spaces, but near campus we have to take some Northern pride in the parks that become our gardens when all student housing offers is a metre squared of red bricks.







Eric Miles 47 [Flickr]

Woodhouse Moor

So we may have swapped volleyball for Sunday morning Quidditch matches, but this patch of green has a very special place in all of our hearts and is thankfully still home to many sporting events.

Eric Miles 47 [Flickr]

LUU Quidditch

Queen Victoria Statue in Woodhouse Moor

After all these years she’s still watching over us, looking as a regal as ever watching students running late to their 9am.

Eric Miles 47 [Flickr]

Tim Green Flickr

Getting around

I guess you never though you’d get nostalgic about getting on a bus, but one look at these and I bet you’re also longing to be cramped on one on your way to Headingley.





Eric Miles 47 [Flickr]

Kirkgate Market

Whether you’re after some material to upholster your ugly desk chair or some veg for your house roast, you’ll find it all in this wonderful city landmark.

Eric Miles 47 [Flickr]

Creative Tourist

Leeds Town Hall

This 19th Century building can be found on The Headrow, and it was designed by the namesake of your second (or third?) favourite spoons, Cuthbert Brodrick.

Eric Miles 47 [Flickr]

Leeds List

Robert Harding [2018]

Eric Miles 47 [Flickr]

In the City

Leeds has always a been a bustling hub of art, culture and music, and that’s why students keep on responding to the siren call of this one of a kind city.













Eric Miles 47 [Flickr]

Leeds is a place with a wonderful and winding history, and though some of the city’s corners have changed over the years, it’s still the recognisable pillar of Northern culture we all know it to be.

Main image credited to Ericmiles47, Flickr. See more of his photos of Leeds here. More images by George Stamets can be found on his Flickr, Instagram or website.

Andrea Loftus