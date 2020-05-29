That Leeds 70’s (Slide)show

Have you ever wondered what campus life was like 50 years ago? Well wonder no more because we’ve dipped into the archives to give you a landmark tour of lovely Leeds in the 1970’s.
The Roger Stevens Building
This confusing maze of a building has left us all running frantically late for a lecture as it defies any numerical coherency. Nevertheless, constructed in the 1970s it exudes Architectural Brutalism and has evidently stood the test of time.
The Parkinson Building
It’s like a pale, grey lighthouse that lords over the city and calls us all home to the North.
The Parkinson Steps
The perfect perch to eat a Bakery 164 on or take the infamous graduation shot, the Parkinson Steps have been a constant for every Leeds alum.
Parkinson Court
Whether you’re off to grab a coffee or delay the inevitable afternoon spent in the Brotherton Library, this is definitely one of the most grand places to procrastinate on campus.
Campus Graduation
Judging by these 1970s shots it seems graduation caps weren’t always a no-go on campus, but it is nice to see the hustle and bustle of graduates which we’ll sadly miss out on this year.
Hyde Park
Now home to the infamous Dutch Fries and 24 hour Sainsbury’s, this area used to have a more regal way to get around than Uber.
Royal Park Pub
I bet you didn’t know your favourite Tuesday haunt had such a long tenancy in Hyde Park, but here you can see it behind some ‘musical theatre setting-esque laundry’ and alongside what we now know as Sainsburys.
Leeds Grand Theatre
It opened in 1878 and is still giving the Leeds locals a reason to hit the town of an evening, but it’s definitely changed over the years.
Kirkstall Abbey
Founded in 1152, the Abbey is a profound historical landmark in West Yorkshire. Set in a public park on the North bank of the River Aire, it’s the perfect spot for a day trip and with a beauty that’s stood the test of time.
Keeping it Green
Yorkshire is prided for its beautiful open spaces, but near campus we have to take some Northern pride in the parks that become our gardens when all student housing offers is a metre squared of red bricks.
Woodhouse Moor
So we may have swapped volleyball for Sunday morning Quidditch matches, but this patch of green has a very special place in all of our hearts and is thankfully still home to many sporting events.
Queen Victoria Statue in Woodhouse Moor
After all these years she’s still watching over us, looking as a regal as ever watching students running late to their 9am.
Getting around
I guess you never though you’d get nostalgic about getting on a bus, but one look at these and I bet you’re also longing to be cramped on one on your way to Headingley.
Kirkgate Market
Whether you’re after some material to upholster your ugly desk chair or some veg for your house roast, you’ll find it all in this wonderful city landmark.
Leeds Town Hall
This 19th Century building can be found on The Headrow, and it was designed by the namesake of your second (or third?) favourite spoons, Cuthbert Brodrick.
In the City
Leeds has always a been a bustling hub of art, culture and music, and that’s why students keep on responding to the siren call of this one of a kind city.
Leeds is a place with a wonderful and winding history, and though some of the city’s corners have changed over the years, it’s still the recognisable pillar of Northern culture we all know it to be.
Main image credited to Ericmiles47, Flickr. See more of his photos of Leeds here. More images by George Stamets can be found on his Flickr, Instagram or website.