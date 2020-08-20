Share Post To:











Doing their part within the precarious climate of the music industry, Yorkshire trio Working Men’s Club will be streaming a live gig this Friday 20th August. Promising to deliver a night fuelled with an alternative rock post-punk blend, a refreshing departure from the saturated indie scene we have seen of late.

The gig should be a nice development for the online music scene with the performance itself taking place at Brudenell Social club – Leeds hotspot for all thing’s new music. Giving you a night as close to the real thing as it gets!

The performance comes ahead of the release of their self-titled album set to release on October 2nd, you can watch the video for their latest single Valleys here.

Frontman Sydney Minsky-Sargeant described the song as “probably the most honest song on the record and I guess sets a premise for the rest of the album, growing up in a small town and trying to escape”. Supported by Lazarus Kane, virtual doors open at 7.30pm, tune in for night of music we’ve all been sorely missing.