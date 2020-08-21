Intimate and Enchanting: NEEDTOBREATHE return with new album, Out of Body

Share Post To:











If you’re looking for some sparkling, soulful rock to spice up your week, then look no further – NEEDTOBREATHE are back and better than ever. It’s been a long four years since 2016’s Hard Love, but the wait has allowed the Christian rockers to mature in something all-the-more enchanting. Soulful, earnest and wildly atmospheric, Out Of Body couldn’t be more aptly named; a hopeful trance from start to finish, NEEDTOBREATHE have crafted a delightful out-of-body musical experience.



Opener ‘Mercy’s Shore’ is immediate proof of the trio’s enhanced sound; the track’s soundscape is stupidly huge, with soft, echoing harmonies creating a mystical sense of space within your mind. The angelic, choir-like vocals only sweeten the sound, a feature that also heightens the sentimentality of

tracks like ‘Child Again’ and ‘Banks’. The album has a consistent sense of scale similar to Imagine Dragons; the trio boast a densely layered, shimmering sound that could easily fill stadiums, yet still

manages to feel intimate.



This sense of intimacy, paired with brilliantly produced instrumentals, make for an irresistibly charming album. ‘Alive’ is a stand-out – Bear Rinehart muses over child-like freedom, singing “we are the children chasing wondrously”, as the musical soundscape screams freedom and vibrancy, capturing what it is to truly be ‘alive’. Slower track ‘Bottom of a Heartbreak’ also captures this sentimental, intimate sensation, through equally as personal lyrics: “I’m feeling trapped with no escape.”



Rinehart’s voice is undoubtedly the backbone of Out Of Body, however; his South Carolina twang is warm, hopeful and full of character. It’s a voice that feels immediately comforting due to Rinehart’s expressive, earnest tone. ‘Survival’ and ‘Riding High’ are prime examples of his vocal abilities, with

their joyous country-vibes complimenting his thick, full-bodied vocals. ‘Riding High’ in particular is -wild as it may sound – an unstoppable cowboy-rock track, embracing NEEDTOBREATHE’s affinity for

layered vocals and mixing it in with a gloriously bouncy hoedown-feel.



Out Of Body is a joy of an album – it’s impossible not to find yourself swept away in the smooth, gorgeously produced soundscape. Though some moments shine so brightly they distract from the slower, less eventful tracks on the album, that doesn’t take away from the album’s spark. NEEDTOBREATHE have created a delightfully cohesive and overall charming listening experience that anyone is sure to revel in come 28th August.

Out of Body is out on the 28th August via Elektra Records

Written by Emily Swingle, featured image by Jeremy Coward