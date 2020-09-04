A Local Lockdown Could Be on the Cards for Leeds

Share Post To:











The city looks set to follow in the footsteps of cities previously impacted by higher rates of Covid-19 such as Manchester and Leicester.

Last night Leeds City Council issued a statement confirming that Leeds is “expected to be added to Public Health England’s weekly watch list of areas of concern” today.

This is due to a rise in infection rates and new cases across the city.

Being on the list does not automatically lead to new restrictions but it “could see additional steps taken” in the future if cirumstances don’t change.

With 44 new cases identified yesterday the new seven-day infection rate is 29.4 cases per 100,000 people. This has risen from 23.2 in the previous seven-day average.

Challenging times for us all. We need everyone’s support to prevent further rises in cases. Thanks for everything people across the city are doing to try to make this happen. https://t.co/2vnYn4UsHz — Victoria Eaton FFPH (@eatonleeds) September 4, 2020 Victoria Eaton – Director of Public Health for Leeds City Council

Leeds has so far dodged the additional restrictions that have been placed on other areas of West Yorkshire and Manchester, though the rise in infection rates may see the City Council following the same steps as leaders in those areas.

Leeds Council leader, Judith Blake, said that the rise has taken place “particularly in young adults of all communities”. She expressed concern about students returning to universities across Leeds in September and described the coming month as “a critical time”.

The Council are calling for a “city-wide effort” and are urging people in Leeds to “play their part” by following social distancing measures.

The University of Leeds is yet to comment on the changing situation and what it could mean for students in the upcoming academic year.