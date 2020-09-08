A Love Letter to WAP

Share Post To:











If there is a song that can legitimately challenge the music industry’s inveterate misogyny, Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion’s ‘WAP (Wet Ass Pussy)’ is it. Over a pitched sample of DJ Frank Ski’s ‘Whores In This House’, Cardi and Megan exchange erotic fantasises that are charged with liberated bluster and aphoristic wit. Themes of sadomasochism, female dominance and sexual humiliation are not left unarticulated, and it comes as no surprise that because of this, the song has caused controversy online.

As many refuse to condition themselves to hear a woman even discuss the notion of sex and its allusions, a song where two women of colour brashly take down patriarchal traditions in lyrics such as ‘I don’t cook, I don’t clean’ is bound to upset those with a frail sense of masculinity.

On the topic of vulgarity, the industry seems to have become desensitised when male artists explore carnal themes, and still, controversy surrounds women who even dare lyricise sexuality. It is difficult to provide an answer as to why even Cardi’s label called the song ‘so explicit’ and asked for her to record another collaboration with the Houston native, without coming to one simple conclusion: misogyny.

Yet, with ‘WAP’ becoming the first ever female rap collaboration to become a UK Number One, it is hard to believe that this song will not mark a new dawn for equality within the industry.



Featured image via metro.co.uk