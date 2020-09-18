Hyde Park Picture House and LUU launch Outdoor Cinema on Campus

Share Post To:











Whilst Freshers’ Week may look a little different this year, Leeds University Union is aiming to keep spirits high with a collaboration with everyone’s favourite local cinema, Hyde Park Picture House.

To mark the start of the academic year, Leeds University, LUU and Hyde Park Picture House are teaming up to present a series of outdoor, socially-distanced film screenings.

Taking place on the week beginning 21st September, the 7-day schedule includes titles from the iconic ’90s chick-flick Clueless to the more recent hits Blank Panther and Lady Bird.

Based on campus, the outdoor screen will allow viewers to comply with social distancing regulations whilst attending. Extra precautions will be taken to reduce the risk of infection, with thorough cleaning taking place between films.

The outdoor cinema project serves as a pleasant introduction to the Picture House, which closed its doors for renovation earlier this year.

You can find out more about the series and how to get tickets here.

Header image via Rolling Stone.