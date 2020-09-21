Meet Your New Fashion Editors

Share Post To:











Meet Ruby, Bella, Lizzie and Faye, your fashion editors this year.

Ruby McAuliffe

Role: Online Editor

Course: French

How would you describe your style…

Eclectic, and always evolving as I’m always seeing new looks I feel inspired to recreate – though I try to only buy clothes that I know I’m going to wear for a long time. Generally though I’d describe my style as feminine, and I love wearing different prints, colours and exaggerated shapes. I love to dress up, but equally know the power of a pair of jeans and a good top.

Favourite part of being in the fashion section…

I’ve always loved reading fashion magazines and publications, so I love having the opportunity to write myself about the aspects of fashion that interest me, whether that’s fun pieces that celebrate the creative and expressive side of fashion, or pieces that offer critical commentary on some of the more political issues within the industry, and the fashion section combines both of these.

Favourite fashion moment…

There are too many favourites to name them all, but one that sticks in my mind is the Alexander McQueen SS20 show, especially the hand-cut blue organza dress, which I saw at an exhibition in Paris back in March (pre-lockdown). I also absolutely loved Jacquemus’ ‘Le Coup de Soleil’ show – the setting was a dream and I loved the way the saturated colour palettes played off against more natural hues, and the breezy, summertime silhouettes.

Bella Wigley

Role: Online Editor

Course: English Literature

How would you describe your style?:

A bit of everything! I feel like my style changes from day to day, and I like to play with lots of different colours and textures. If I could attribute my style to an era it would definitely be the 90’s.

Favourite part of being in the fashion section…

The range of content – I love writing for the fashion section because you can cover stuff that is a lot of fun, but still have the opportunity to write about more serious subjects too. I think both of these styles are important, and allow you to be creative in different ways.

Favourite fashion moment…

Dua Lipa’s Instagram is a constant source of inspo for me. Her looks are always unpredictable and bright, which I love, and over lockdown her outfit posts would always make my day. Special shoutout to her silk bandana (I’ve bought five).

Lizzie Wright

Role: Online Editor

Course: English Language & Literature

How would you describe your style?

Vintage inspired, I love Stevie Nicks so I like to wear flowy dresses, long sleeves, and usually black (but there’s always the lower effort days when you’ll find me in a pair of jeans and a t-shirt).

Favourite part of being in the fashion section…

I think that fashion is a lot more important than we let on and I’m excited to discuss that more! We all have an opinion on what we wear, and I want to increase our diversity this year.

Favourite fashion moment…

Zendaya’s 2018 Met Gala outfit, that Joan of Arc-inspired chainmail dress was a great twist on the theme – Zendaya never misses.

Faye Clayton

Role: Print Editor

Course: History student

How would you describe your style?

It changes! When I’m running around campus comfort is key, so I tend to opt for more laidback looks. But when I do decide to dress up, I love getting inspiration from previous fashion decades, particularly the ‘70s… I love flared jeans and maxi skirts. The ‘90s are great for fashion inspo too!

Favourite part about being in the fashion section…

I love the freedom that comes with fashion. Writing in this section gives me the opportunity to tackle more serious issues one week and the next I’m able to celebrate the fun side of fashion. This has allowed me to produce pieces of work that I am really proud of and there is nothing better than picking up the newspaper and seeing them in print!

Favourite fashion moment…

A recent fashion moment that has stood out to me was the infamous black jumpsuit donned by Phoebe Waller-Bridge in Fleabag. Waller-Bridge’s character enters the first episode of the second series wearing a revealing black jumpsuit with an impressive keyhole opening to a family dinner where everyone thinks she is a walking mess. I loved this show and this outfit was beautifully symbolic, launching the second series into the gorgeous tragicomedy it is.