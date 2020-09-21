Where to Find Face Masks With Flair – & Support Independent Businesses

Posted on by Ruby McAuliffe
Share Post To:
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

With face masks part of our new cultural reality, it looks like we’re going to be wearing them for a while to come – which is all the more reason to ditch the disposables and invest in some cloth maths with flair. Disposable masks are becoming a real environmental issue, with conservationists warning that there may soon be more masks than jellyfish in the sea. So while the importance of masks goes beyond that of your standard fashion accessory, there’s still room to inject a dose of personality. With a plethora of styles to choose from made by independent sellers on Etsy, Depop and Instagram, here are six small businesses offering unique designs, so you can simultaneously make a sartorial statement whilst protecting yourselves and others. 

By Isabel 

Alongside her handmade accessories and upcycled garments, By Isabel’s cotton masks come in myriad prints, from liberty florals to Burberry checks, so there’s a design to suit every style. 

Masha-Maria

Masha-Maria is an Amsterdam-based slow fashion brand, creating handcrafted garments using upcycling techniques. Their whimsical gingham masks add a splash of colour to any outfit, with contrasting colour combinations. 

Jennifer Wong

Credit: Jennifer Wong

Jennifer Wong is a Graphic Design student at Leeds, handmaking her own cotton face masks in various prints and designs. For every mask sold, Jennifer is donating one mask to Age UK – find her on Instagram at @jenniferwong.dsgn.

By Megan Crosby

View this post on Instagram

Are you babes ready? It’s almost ✨ Face Mask ✨ time! ⁣ ⁣ They are all double layered, reusable & washable at 60. Made of GORG digitally printed fabrics (digital printing reduces water waste & is printed to order to ensure you only get what you need, helping avoid further waste), in my own print designs 💓⁣⁣ ⁣⁣ We’ve got the Leah style which is a gorgey pastel gingham & the Annie which is the rainbow ombré gradient both with super cute scrunchie style straps 💓🌈✨⁣⁣ ⁣⁣ We’ve got scrunchie style straps & tie up styles. But, be warned, perviously they have sold out within a couple of minutes 😱 They’re well loved… just swipe to read some feedback 💗⁣ ⁣ We’re going to be making 25 of each style again, so make sure, if you want one to sign up to my mailing list to get early access to the website re-opening this evening! Public re-opening at 6pm and mailing list babes access will be at 5.30. Link in bio 💓✌️ ⁣ Ready to pull an 2020 apocalypse LEWK? 😂💓⁣⁣ ⁣ PS if you’re waiting on a mask from us that you’ve already ordered, we’re posting more today & more again on Monday, so it’ll be with you real soon – this goes for all existing clothing orders too 😘🌸🌈⁣ ⁣ ⁣ PPS, we have had to make a change to the price of masks because they take us an age to make. To make 25 of each style (100 total) it takes a member of my team an entire 4 days of dedicated work only on masks, to complete them all. Hope you guys can understand 🌈

A post shared by By Megan Crosby (@bymegancrosby) on

By Megan Crosby is a made-to-order sustainable brand based in Portsmouth, run by Megan herself alongside her small team. She designs and hand-makes every garment using only deadstock and organic fabrics. In addition to her colourful clothing, Megan now makes cloth face masks in small batches – her gingham and rainbow gradient designs are double-layered and made from digitally printed fabrics, reducing waste. 

Notjustclothing

Credit: notjustclothing

Ethical brand notjustclothing offers embroidered, personalised face masks – from your initials to your zodiac sign – and donates 50% of profits from every sale to the Masks for NHS Heroes initiative. 

O Pioneers

View this post on Instagram

💕💕We have a late entry and joint winner, along with yesterday’s @opheliabits in the 2020 Awards, in the catagory of “managing to look chic,cool, stylish AND pretty whilst wearing a facemask” 🏆and that is the wonder that is @heartzeena 💕💕💕 seen here wearing our matching face mask and Bessie dress – profits of our masks going to @ics_updates – so by buying one from us you are supporting this incredible charity. There’s been much debate over the past few weeks in regard whether we should or shouldn’t wear face masks whilst going about our daily business and it feels very much to us like we will all eventually find ourselves having to carry one with us “just in case” We say if we DO have to carry one make sure it’s a pretty one and even better than that, that it matches your dress!! #matchyourmask . . . . . . . . . . #opioneers #slowfashionmovement #prettyfacemask #libertyprint #libertyprintfacemask #slowfashion @dailydressedit @libertyfabrics

A post shared by O Pioneers (@o_pioneersuk) on

O Pioneers is a slow fashion brand, recognised for its vintage-inspired floral dresses, made by local seamstresses from end-of-line heritage fabrics. Their face masks are made using fabric cutoffs from their dresses (so you can match your mask to your dress), and 20% from the sale of each mask is donated to the Intensive Care Society, which provides wellbeing support to staff working in Intensive Care Units. 

Header image: Teen Vogue