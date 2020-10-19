Brownies Better Than Bake Off!

If you are an avid fan of Bake Off, you will have seen the shambles that was the brownie challenge in last week’s episode. In light of this, I thought I would share my fool proof recipe for brownies that my housemates and I like to make in time for Bake Off Tuesdays. Whether you are a fan of a classic brownie or attempt something more creative, hopefully these ones will turn out better than the contestants!
Ingredients-
- 100g of milk chocolate
- 2 eggs
- ½ teaspoon of vanilla extract
- 125g of butter
- 175g of caster sugar
- 50g Self- raising flour
- 25g of Plain flour
- 2 tablespoons of cocoa powder
- + 100g of honeycomb, raspberries, nuts, or anything else you might like to add!
Method-
- Line a square brownie tin with greaseproof paper
- Beat the vanilla, butter, and sugar together
- Beat the eggs in a cup and add them into the mixture a little at a time
- Sift both types of flour and the coco powder into the bowl
- Melt the chocolate in the microwave and stir it into the mixture
- Add any other ingredients at this point before spooning the mixture into the prepared tin
- Cook in the oven at 180 (fan) or 200 (non- fan) for 25-30 minutes, checking regularly to insure they do not overbake – (they will be cooked when a knife comes out almost clean)
- Make sure to let them cool a little in the tin before attempting to remove them as they can be very fudgy and need to harden slightly after coming out of the oven
- If you want to make them look more exciting, try drizzling the top with white chocolate or adding Oreos or crunchie pieces as a topping
- Cut into around 16 servings and enjoy!