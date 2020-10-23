Breast Cancer Awareness Month – the importance of checking your boobs and pecs

Share Post To:











Honestly, when was the last time you checked your boobs or pecs?

All genders have breast tissue and all breast tissue has the possibility of becoming cancerous. So, getting into a monthly routine of checking your breasts is important for everyone; it could even save your life!

Every year, there is an average of 55,000 women and 370 men diagnosed with breast cancer in the UK; that’s roughly one new diagnosis every 10 minutes. Despite this, statistics have found that only 29% of women aged 18-35 check their boobs monthly.

It can be easy, especially as a young person, to fall into the trap of believing that cancer is not something you need to worry about. You’re far too young, right? This, however, is a dangerous misconception. Although we rarely hear stories of young people being diagnosed, it happens frequently – an average of 2,300 women aged 39 or under batte breast cancer every year.

With October being Breast Cancer awareness month, there has never been a better time to get clued up on how to “Copp a feel” so that we can all learn how to spot the signs of breast cancer early.

So, how do we go about checking our breasts?

All breasts are different and naturally go through changes throughout the month so, getting into a monthly routine of checking your own boobs or pecs can make it so much easier to spot when something is out of the ordinary for YOU. There’s no special technique to checking and it really doesn’t take long at all, just get comfortable and ready to LOOK and FEEL for any abnormalities.



(https://coppafeel.org/your-boobs/)

If you do notice anything a little unusual, it’s firstly important not to panic. Changes in breasts happen for a number of reasons and just because you’ve found something a little strange doesn’t necessarily mean it’s cancer. Instead, monitor the changes in your breasts and make an appointment with your doctor as soon as possible.

1 in 8 women will experience breast cancer at some point in their lifetime, so when it comes to boobs there is no time to feel embarrassed!

Talk to all of your friends, regardless of gender, about breast cancer and encourage them to also check their breasts. Talk about any breast-related scares you might have faced to open up the discussion, and don’t delay in getting checked out because you feel awkward – doctors have seen everything before! If it would make you feel more comfortable though, do request a doctor of the same gender for your examination.

With the ongoing Coronavirus pandemic, it can be easy to worry that you are wasting doctors time, but I promise you, you are not. If something feels or looks a little off, then getting checked out is so important! Even if it turns out to be nothing, it’s always better safe than sorry.

Breast cancer is common but feeling comfortable and familiar with your own breasts really can save your life! So, guys and gals what are you waiting for? Copp ’em a feel and get to know your boobs and pecs!

Here are some resources if you’d like to educate yourself a bit more!