Give Cats the Credit they Deserve

Dear fellow feline lovers and furry friends,

Don’t ever let anyone tell you that dogs are better than cats. I am biased, I have been a cat lover all throughout my life. I believe I have more of a connection to cats than I ever have had with dogs and for some people, that’s just how it is.

When I go to a friend’s house, I am never that excited by their poodle pals running up to me, jumping at my knees or smothering me in their slobber. I would much rather visit a house and try and get the nuzzle of approval of a cat’s head against my hand.

A dog-lover will argue that cats aren’t loyal, cats are boring, you can never bond with them but that’s not true. A cat will show you its love in a different way. If you’re lucky enough to have a lap-cat, then you’ll know the struggle, when you desperately need a wee, but your feline friend is all snuggled up asleep on your lap. That is a cat showing you its trust and love.

Ever felt down or stressed? Go and bother your cat, have a chat. Watch some cute kittenvideo online. Cats have ruled the meme world since 2011. Cats are actually a little bit stupid, but this makes them all the more loveable. Watching a kitten chase its own tail or a pretend mouse might sound mean, but it is amusing.

Cats can also affect us internally and mentally. Take a cats’ purr when they show pleasure, these vibrations make us feel appreciated and loved. Or, stroking a kitten’s soft fur, this makes us feel relaxed and happy.

Whilst it is the same with all pets, if you have had them for your whole childhood or a long period of time, your bond becomes so strong and your house does not feel right without them.

The war between cat and dog lovers will always rage on, with many bringing it down to different personality traits. If you’re a dog lover, then you’re definitely a cat hater, and vice-versa. Of course, that is not always the case, but it is more common to be a cat-hater than it is for dogs. This could be due to the common allergy of felines. According to a US medical study, the cat is placed in second position worldwide for incidences with regards to allergic respiratory diseases. So, it may be the medical risk that is putting people off of our furry friends. Cat haters often don’t like the predatory nature of the feline either.

However, nothing can ever change my mind between cats and dogs. I plan to be a strong, independent woman living with just my 6 cats for company!

I’ll leave you with the recent addition to my family: look at his goofy little face, his ears that are slightly too big for his body and tell me he’s not cute:

“Kitten” Credit: Lauren Woodley

I hope that all felines are given extra tuna and treats and are truly spoilt, just as they deserve to be this National Cat Day!

Header Image Credit: Undark Magazine