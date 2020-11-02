Cuban-Americans: Trump’s most loyal voter base?

Share Post To:











In the lead up to the presidential election in the United States, a Florida International University poll has found that 59% of Cubans in South Florida say that they will vote for Trump. Historically, Florida has been an important win for presidential candidates, and it has been almost 100 years since a Republican has won the White House without taking the state.

Some may question why Cuban emigrants would vote for a man with such dedication to blocking immigration and tightening border security, and who has made it very clear that immigrants have no place in his “great” nation. So what makes Trump such an appealing candidate for Cubans living in the US?

Some Cuban-Americans say that it is Trump’s hard stance on the Cuban government that makes him so attractive to voters. Over the last four years, Trump has been dedicated to rolling back Obama’s attempts to restore diplomatic relations with Cuba, and has begun to reinstate an economic blockade of the island. Trump announced a series of measures last month designed to financially attack the Cuban government. Among these measures was a ban on staying in government-owned hotels and bringing cigars and rum back to the US. Trump’s new measures will make it increasingly difficult for Americans to visit Cuba since the government owns nearly all hotels in the country, and will therefore reduce the country’s tourism income.

Many Cuban-Americans who have suffered under the island’s government respect his harsh stance and the president’s “unwavering commitment to a free Cuba”. However, support amongst Cubans varies depending on when they came to the US.

The polls show that there is a divide between those who came to the US in the first two decades after the late Cuban leader Fidel Castro took power, and younger Cubans born in the US. Those who have suffered at the hands of the Communist state seem to fear left-leaning policies presented by Biden and the Democrats. The rising popularity of politicians such as Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez seems to frighten the older Cuban voters, and reinforces their belief that the Democratic party has been pulled too far to the left.

Trump recently labelled Kamala Harris, the Democratic vice-presidential nominee, a ‘communist’ and a ‘monster’. Speaking at a rally in Ocala, Florida, Trump accused the Democrats of trying to “turn America into a Communist country or a socialist country”. Although his use of the terms “communist” and “socialist” may not be the most accurate when describing the Democratic candidates, they seem to be effective when it comes to instilling fear amongst the more conservative Cubans in Florida.

It may seem that the younger, more liberal voters born outside of Cuba might be a shining hope for the Democratic vote in Florida; the polls at this stage suggest Biden is slightly in the lead. But in a state where the result is typically decided by 1% of the vote, it’s hard to predict who will take the Sunshine State. Will the Republican Cuban vote in Florida be enough to swing the state for Trump?

Cliona Gartshore

Image source: Wikimedia Commons