What does the future look like for children in poverty?

The highly controversial decision by Tory MP’s to discontinue free school meals during the holiday period has generated more public outrage than many would have anticipated. How could a respectable political party make such an objectively inhumane and mean- spirited decision? As usual the answer is more complex than pointing to the villainous caricature that twitter would have you believe is responsible for conservative policy.

To reflect on the future of child poverty rates we should first establish what the vote was that has inspired such public outrage. The bill that was voted down, proposed to continue the provision of free school meals during school holidays, as was introduced during the summer of Covid-19. Government funding of school meals outside of term time has never been proposed before by any British government prior to this year, however 2020 does not appear to be the year that keeps on giving. With so much uncertainty moving forward the obvious questions arise regarding the severity of the current poverty rates and the pandemic moving into 2021.

The total number of families receiving universal credit has almost doubled from 2.6 to 4.2 million between February and May. Recent increases in working age benefits to deal with the virus have meant the proportion of national income generated by the welfare state is the highest since records began in 1978-9.

The Government claims that as opposed to continuing to provide free school meals directly during the holidays, its increase in universal credit standard allowance by £1000 a year, suspending the minimum income floor and overall increase of 9 billion pounds in welfare spending would be a sufficient contribution. The number of children living in poverty in the UK has sat just below 5 million since 2000, this demonstrates a cross party inability to deal with the problem effectively. The below graph is the rates of government spending on working age benefits.







The proposed solutions to sustainable reductions in poverty are very different depending on which side of the political isle you ask. The left will suggest higher taxation and higher welfare spending, the right will suggest lower taxes and job creation. On the basis of these ideologies and the trends in recent spending, I would suggest that the rates of child poverty are unlikely to improve in the coming years.

If you were to describe a perfect storm with regard to child poverty, recession, mass unemployment and the resulting austerity to mitigate for the national debt would certainly be in the forecast. The recent spike in unemployment accompanied by the simultaneous peak in welfare spending may inevitably lead to severe austere measures being implemented in the coming year.

Austerity, the word often uttered with a grimace by those on the left side of the political isle may well be the policy of choice by the conservatives in the coming months. With predictably inconsistent economic forecasting available, little of which is positive, it is difficult to speculate on the condition of the market forces and the policies the government will introduce in response.

In summary, if the jobs market recovers and austerity is used sparingly, we may not see an increase in poverty rates however this is an unpredictable landscape. Anyone reading this should not to get caught up in the twitter based hyperbole surrounding this vote. Instead, we need to keep track of public spending and the jobs market in the coming months for a glimpse into the future of Britain’s impoverished children.

Children from single parent homes across the western world are consistently the most likely to end up living in poverty, not because of a parent’s failure but because of the inevitable hardships incurred having only one income stream in a household. The greatest gift a child can receive is to be born into a financially stable and unified family unit. This is not something that that can be easily legislated for and while free school meals treats a symptom, we are a long way as a society from treating the root causes of child poverty.

Whilst conservatism is founded on the notion of a small state and individual responsibility, we are rendered reliant on market forces, the welfare state and the generosity of others to help treat child poverty, pessimistic as it seems it may be some time before we see a meaningful improvement of this problem.

