Christmas Small Business Gift Guide

It’s easy to get carried away amid the glitz and glamour of Christmas displays and relentless ‘buy one get one free’ marketing ploys. If you’re a newcomer to student living the concept of budgeting will be an all too familiar task by now with Christmas being no different.

A great way to stay under budget is to make a list outlining who you need to buy presents for and how much you can spend on each of them. There are lots of stores, outlets, and online platforms that will help with you budget buying adventure down below!

Etsy is great for personalised and bespoke Christmas gifts, ranging from lockdown baubles to an engraved baking spoon – Etsy has everything! Here are some top picks:

Set of Superhero Minifigure Christmas baubles:

A fantastic Christmas gift for any Superhero fan out there! (£4.99)

Cheese Lover’s Chutney Gift Set:

Four delicious chutneys created with a local producer, each one flavoured for different cheeses. This stylish gift box brings the British ritual back to life! (£12.95)

Giant 100% Merino Wool Blanket:

If you are looking for a warm and cosy handmade chunky knit blanket this is it! The blankets are knitted by hand and are guaranteed to make anyone’s Christmas extra cosy this year! (£15.01)

Depop

Depop offers a range of second-hand clothing, bric a brac and jewellery, to name but a few. Depop gives you the opportunity of finding a gift on a budget that is entirely unique – if you know where to look!

Check out @sirocco_and_north for some handmade jewellery:

Charity Shops

Charity shops can often feel like looking for a needle in a haystack. At times they are little treasure troves and other times it feels like a wasted trip. Ultimately that’s one of the fun things about thrifting – sometimes you hit, sometimes you miss. Definitely check out the charity shops in Headingley and the city centre for some pre-loved Christmas bargains, from December 2nd. If you can’t wait for the end of lockdown, then Oxfam has created an online shop where you can get bargain delivered straight to your door.

Post lockdown

Leeds has a bountiful supply of independent shops lurking around every corner, offering budget friendly solutions for your Christmas concerns. Kirkgate market is the largest indoor market in Europe, with countless stalls selling unique and unusual items. The Corn Exchange has lots of independent brands and a bakery for a sneaky mid-shopping treat. The Queens Arcade is perfect for some niche gift giving – the more unusual the better!

Hopefully this list of Leeds hotspots and online stores will help you manage a fun-filled, budget-friendly Christmas extravaganza!

