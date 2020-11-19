Changing the Routine with Ellie Goldstein

Share Post To:











Up and coming model Ellie Goldstein is only 18 years old and already she is making history in the world of high fashion and beauty. Goldstein was diagnosed with Down’s Syndrome at birth, but she never let narrow beauty standards prevent her from following her dreams. At age 15 she was signed to Zebeedee Management- the UK’s first modelling agency exclusively for people with physical and learning disabilities- and she has since become one of the most hard-working models in the industry, as a passionate advocate for getting disability representation. Here, she tells The Gryphon about her experience in the modelling industry.

Image credit: instagram (elliejg16_zebeddeemodel).

How does it feel to be the first model with a disability to represent the Gucci brand?

It feels so amazing, I’m really proud to have represented the Gucci brand and hope other brands will follow.

What is your favourite thing about modelling?

My favourite thing about modelling is to be in front of the camera, to have my hair and makeup done, wear fabulous clothes and to see myself appear in magazines and on social media.

If you could offer one piece of advice to aspiring models with disabilities, what would it be?

Follow your dreams and never give up!

How do you think the fashion industry should change to become more inclusive and diverse?

The fashion industry needs to change, I have proved this by making the history books. Everyone who wants to be a model should be given the chance, whatever their disability, and fashion brands need to use all kinds of models.

What are some of your modelling goals for the future?

My goals for the future are to appear on more front covers and to work for Gucci again!

Header image: Gucci.