A Guide to Pimping up your Hot Chocolate

With the winter months approaching, bringing in the cold weather and dreaded uni deadlines, I find myself in dire need of a hot chocolate most days (or everyday) to lift my spirits. As a self-described hot chocolate connoisseur, I’ve conjured up some sensational variations to this classic drink in my time. Now, I am what some may call a hot chocolate ‘snob’; I’m usually not one for your standard instant hot chocolate. However, I have found ways to spruce up good ol’ Cadbury powder (Hotel Chocolat would be proud).
Firstly, I share with you the Cadbury/Green & Blacks combination (a classic in my household):
- Add 3 teaspoons of Cadbury hot cocoa powder and 1 teaspoon of Green & Blacks to your most festive mug, along with a teaspoon of sugar
- Add in a small amount of boiling water (just enough to make a paste) and mix until smooth.
- Now you want to heat up your milk – using only hot water is a sin in my eyes. Any milk works, however, if you’re vegan or just fancy an alternative, I find coconut milk really takes it to the next level.
- Mix together the heated milk and the chocolate paste and there you have it, sweet and simple.
This method is also delicious with 3 teaspoons of Options powder and 1 teaspoon of baking cocoa powder, depending on what you’ve got stocked in your cupboard (cocoa powder makes it really thick and yummy, 10/10 would recommend).
Next up, this is what you want to make if you’re feeling extra fancy and basically want a dessert as a drink – this one is literally chocolate soupy goodness…
French drinking chocolate:
You will need…
- 360ml whole milk
- 120ml double cream
- 2 teaspoons icing sugar
- 230g dark chocolate (at least 70% – chopped finely)
- Using a saucepan over a medium heat, mix together the milk, cream and icing sugar until it starts to bubble around the edges.
- Take the pan off the heat and whisk in the chocolate until it is fully melted.
- Add a generous dollop of whipped cream and prepare to slip into a chocolate-induced coma.
Both of these recipes should be topped with an unholy amount of whipped cream and marshmallows for the full effect. You want to layer a handful of marshmallows under the cream and on top, so the ones underneath turn gooey (and to ensure you experience a full sugar rush). For my fellow veggies out there, you can find ‘Freedom Vegetarian Marshmallows’ at Holland & Barrett, and ‘Veggie Mallows’ at ALDI, so you won’t miss out! If you’re a fan of flavoured hot chocolates, try heating the milk with a splash of syrup – my personal favourites are caramel, vanilla or hazelnut. And of course, as we get closer to Christmas, a cheeky dash of Bailey’s never goes amiss.
Happy hot chocolate season!
