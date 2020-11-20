Batman’s battle: Cinema’s super-saviour from COVID?

Share Post To:











It’s fair to say the film industry is taking a hit right now, with big names like No Time to Die, Dune, and Black Widow facing delay after delay. UK giant Cineworld has once again closed its doors to the public as cases close in on a million.

But, there’s a beacon of hope on the horizon: Matt Reeves’ The Batman. It stars our favourite vampire and TikTok meme-extraordinaire Robert Pattinson as the title hero, among a myriad of stars including Zoe Kravitz and Colin Farrell. Delayed from next year until 2022 so far, the first teaser trailer sent fans wild, but the question of how, and if, filming would continue was on everyone’s lips. Fans became desperate to know if their next installment of the caped crusader would be further delayed.

And so far it hasn’t been. Despite every obstacle possible, Robert Pattinson himself testing positive, production then shutting down, and the rising level of restrictions across the UK, filming recommenced in Liverpool just a few weeks ago. Landmarks like St George’s Hall serving as the backdrop for the moody and mysterious Gotham City. Crew and cast alike wore masks, face shields, and PPE wherever possible to reduce the risk of infection, but with Liverpool placed into the first Tier 3 lockdown, it was a surprise to all when filming was permitted to continue. Under the new restrictions, households are not allowed to mix either indoors or outdoors, and pubs were made to close.

Image Credit: Metro

Speaking to Sky News, a spokesman for Liverpool City Council said of the film:

The new restrictions in Liverpool will not impact on filming in the city. The Film Office is working closely with every single production to ensure COVID-safe measures are in place and are being adhered to.” Sky News

So, with The Batman being one of the first films to brave the COVID world, is it possible we’ll see film production start to ramp up in the coming months? With constant developments in PPE, sanitising technology, and adaptations to keep contact during filming as minimal as possible, it’s likely that after 8 months in the pandemic, films will learn to work with the restrictions. They have to after all: it’s a ‘bat’-tle to survive.

Image Credit: Elle