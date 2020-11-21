Bonobo and Totally Enormous Extinct Dinosaurs come together in crazy new track ‘Heartbreak’

Share Post To:











Heartbreak is the debut release on OUTLIER, the new label from Simon Green (better known as electronic giant Bonobo). The track sees him team up with fellow British DJ Totally Enormous Extinct Dinosaurs with a physical release set for November 13th, along with b-side 6000 FT.

As Orlando (TEED) notes that “now, more than ever, it feels important to be putting out dance music with deliberate acknowledgement of its history“, the single can be seen as a powerful homage to dance music of times gone by. Whilst the vocals are a sample of Christine Wiltshire’s line “I can’t take the heartbreak” in New York City disco classic ‘Weekend’ by Class Action, the strobe-laden video is a staunch nod to 90s UK rave.

Not just a tribute to our past, the breakbeat-driven track is a clear signifier of Bonobo’s push toward more club-focused work, with OUTLIER originally starting as a New York based events series. It’s euphoric synths work to insight visceral memories of those dancefloors, now all at once painful and uplifting. As it spirals into an intoxicating breakdown we’re urged to let the track wash over and liberate us in that same way, even from the comfort of our living room sofas.

At a time where we can’t yet (safely) dance again, the track serves as a reminder of not just where we’ve been in terms of club culture, but also what we’ve got to come.