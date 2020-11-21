Spotted: New cast on the steps, can they top the outfits of the OGs?

Share Post To:











Although Gossip Girl first aired over a decade ago, it’s no secret that the fashion trends set by our favourite Upper East Siders still live on among us; even a guide on how to “dress like your own Gossip Girl” circulated on Tik Tok earlier this year. Blair’s signature headbands, Serena’s effortlessly elegant style and Lil J’s grunge evolution has undeniably changed our wardrobes since Serena stepped out of the Grand Central Station into our lives. However, while 2020 has seen the rise of old fashion trends, some Gossip Girl looks have not aged well and remain unpopular. Since a reboot of the show is currently in production and the original version’s costume designer, Eric Daman, has joined the team, here’s a recap of some of the outfits we loved and hated worn by the social elites that once graced our screens!

Serena’s Constance uniform

Image credit: The CW

It’s a surprise that Serena managed to graduate considering her lack of attendance but one thing’s certain; she was always fashionably late whenever she did turn up. Her trademark loose tie, vest and knee-high boots made all of us wish that our school uniforms were as stylish.

Jenny’s socks and heels combination

Image credit: The CW

Didn’t think that there could be anything worse than socks and sandals? Jenny Humphrey proves us wrong by ruining this perfectly styled preppy outfit by pairing socks with heels.

Serena and Blair’s dresses at the Hamptons white party

Image credit: The CW

Serena’s flowy maxi dress with a deep plunge neckline and Blair’s frilled dress display two very different but stunning looks that outshines everyone else at the party even when wearing the same colour.

Image credit: The CW

Serena’s brunch dress

Image credit: The CW

This beige dress with floral details and a rounded hem is a confusing mix between something a child would wear and a much shorter version of my grandma’s nightgown.

Jenny’s grunge outfit

Image credit: The CW

Jenny’s rebellious phase presented us with some questionable outfits, but this specific look absolutely served, especially with the plaid shacket that is commonly worn now.

Blair and Serena’s Parisian summer outfits

Image credit: The CW

Considering how much shopping these two do, you would think that they own an extensive collection of impressive outfits. However, Blair’s unsuitable mix of different patterns and Serena’s fruit bag looking dress implies otherwise.

Blair’s ice-skating co-ord set

Image credit: The CW

Plaid patterns always make a good statement and since co-ord clothing has been on the rise for quite some time, this cute ice-skating outfit would surely be a crowd pleaser today.

Serena’s fashion show dress

Image credit: The CW

This whole look seems inspired by Tinkerbell, if she was spit out after being sucked up into a tornado.

Vanessa’s Snowflake Ball gown

Image credit: The CW

Although Vanessa is unlikable by many, this glittery silver gown knotted on one shoulder is to die for minus the wardrobe malfunction in this scene.

Blair’s boxy coat

Image credit: The CW

“Comfort is key” and this green boxy coat worn by Blair does not seem the slightest bit comfortable or appealing.

Blair’s summer in The Hamptons outfit

Image credit: The CW

The perfect balance between classy and casual, this low-cut collared dress detailed with bright florals screams summer.

Vanessa’s colourful outfit

Image credit: The CW

This outfit which has too many bright colours and a mix of patterns styled together emphasizes the importance of “less is more”.

Serena’s ballet dress

Image credit: The CW

This sequined lace dress in grey embellished with a train is stunning on its own but with Serena wearing it, it’s no surprise that three guys are pining over her in this scene.

Header image: The CW