Hessle Audio score another winner with Laksa’s new Fire Kit EP

To follow a soaring release by Anz in September, the esteemed label Hessle Audio welcome Laksa to their well-curated roster, delivering more propulsive and ingenious bass mutations. Fire Kit EP synergises heated percussions with icy, static inflections to make the body yearn for a massive soundsystem.

On the A side, the title track offers a dancehall infused mover. A twitchy, brittle intro settles into an assured track composed of tangled drums and subterranean kicks. Flip to the B side and things accelerate. The broken rhythms and stuttering vocals of Belly Brocka incite a white-hot reaction. T’s Tent reaches a climax, it teeters on frenetic whilst maintaining a focus that absorbs the mind. As the final track it succeeds in leaving your headspace in a wormhole and your chest palpitating.

With previous releases on Whities, Ilian Tape and Timedance, this EP cements Laksa’s deserved position at the forefront of contemporary bass culture, a sound which he continually pushes and cultivates on his monthly NTS show ‘re:lax’ alongside re:ni. Here, his Bristolian sound becomes Hessle-informed and charged up. Fire Kit EP is weird and refined arrangement which resonates an intimate value in pushing dance music forward.

Header image via Hyponik.com